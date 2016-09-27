By Irene Klotz
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept 27 SpaceX is
developing an interplanetary rocket and capsule to transport
large numbers of people and cargo to Mars with the ultimate goal
of colonizing the planet, company chief and tech billionaire
Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
Musk outlined his plans for a massive Mars rocket, capable
of carrying 100 passengers plus cargo per voyage, even as SpaceX
is still investigating why a different rocket carrying a $200
million Israeli satellite blew up on a launch pad in Florida
earlier this month.
Though he said he envisions humans living in a large colony
on Mars, he added that the key will be getting the cost down low
enough to attract willing volunteers.
"You can't create a self sustaining civilization if the
ticket price is $10 billion per person," he said.
"Our goal is to get it roughly equivalent to cost of a
medium house in the United States, about $200,000."
SpaceX, which Musk founded specifically with the purpose of
colonizing Mars, is one of several private and government funded
ventures vying to put people and cargo on the red planet and
other destinations beyond Earth's orbit.
The nearly airless planet is typically around 140 million
miles from Earth and landing the first humans there, after a six
to nine month journey, is an extremely ambitious goal for
anyone.
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space
venture is designing a heavy-lift vehicle and capsule called New
Armstrong, that will be capable of Mars transport, according to
company President Rob Meyerson. He spoke during a separate
presentation at the International Astronautical Congress meeting
in Guadalajara, which Musk addressed on Tuesday.
The U.S. government is also stepping up efforts to venture
beyond the moon.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's
heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket, expected to cost $7
billion through its first test flight, is currently slated for
launch in 2018. The U.S. space agency also is developing an
Orion deep-space capsule, at a cost of more than $11 billion.
Between 2005 and 2010, NASA spent another $5.8 billion on an
earlier version of Orion.
Russia plans a heavy-lift rocket and crewed spaceship for
travel to the moon and other destinations, Vladimir Sointsev,
director of Russia's RSC Energia, said at the conference on
Monday. The capsule, called the Federation Crew Transportation
Vehicle, is targeted for an unmanned test flight to the
International Space Station in 2021.
Musk did not say how much it would cost SpaceX to develop
its Mars transportation system.
SpaceX intends to fly to Mars about every 26 months when
Earth and Mars are favorably aligned for flight. Musk said he
would like to land people on Mars as early as 2024. NASA's first
human mission to Mars is expected about a decade later.
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said on Monday it likely
will continue its Space Launch System rocket program even if
commercial interplanetary transportation systems are available.
NASA is supporting SpaceX's first mission to Mars, which is
targeted for launch in 2018. SpaceX wants to send an unmanned
capsule, called Red Dragon, to the surface of Mars to test
descent, entry and landing systems.
"Ultimately this is going to be a huge public-private
partnership," Musk said.
"I'm personally accumulating assets in order to fund this.
make the biggest contribution I can to making life
multi-planetary," he added.
NASA will be providing deep-space and Mars communications
relays for SpaceX and consulting services in exchange for flight
data. NASA wants to be able to land payloads weighing up to
about 30 tons on Mars. So far, the heaviest vehicle to land on
Mars was the one-ton Curiosity Rover.
