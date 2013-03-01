* Capsule's solar wings unfurl but problems remain
* Second of 12 supply flights for NASA
* Space taxi work may slow under federal budget cuts
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 1 A rocket built by
Space Exploration Technologies blasted off on Friday on supply
run to the International Space Station, but a thruster problem
with the cargo ship threatened to derail the mission.
The 157-foot (48-meter) tall Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon
cargo ship lifted off at 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT) from the
company's leased launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station,
just south of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
"It appears that although it achieved Earth orbit, Dragon is
experiencing some kind of problem right now," John Insprucker, a
Falcon 9 manager with Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX
as the company is known, said during a webcast after the
capsule's release into orbit.
The Dragon capsule, which carries more than 2,300 pounds
(1,043 kg) of science equipment, spare parts, food and supplies,
is scheduled to reach the station Saturday morning.
Engineers, however, were troubleshooting a problem with
three of the capsule's four thruster pods, which are needed to
maneuver in orbit and position the ship's solar arrays to face
the sun.
"Holding on solar array deployment until at least two
thruster pods are active," company founder and Chief Executive
Elon Musk posted on Twitter.
The arrays were later deployed even though three of the four
thruster pods were not operational, said SpaceX spokeswoman
Christine Ra.
The glitch occurred about 11 minutes after liftoff, when the
capsule's solar wings were to unfurl. SpaceX's onboard cameras
did not show that happening.
The cargo run is the second of 12 missions for privately
owned SpaceX under a $1.6 billion NASA contract.
Following a successful test flight to the space station in
May 2012, SpaceX conducted its first supply run to the orbital
outpost in October. During launch of that mission, one of the
Falcon's nine engines shut down early, but the other motors
compensated for the power shortfall.
The problem was traced to an engine material flaw, SpaceX
president Gwynne Shotwell said on Thursday.
ANOTHER FREIGHTER ON THE WING
"The conclusions they came to, we agree with," added NASA
space station program manager Mike Suffredini.
"Our role as NASA is to sit next to them and work with them
and understand the anomaly so that we're comfortable. We have
two options as the customer: We can either put our hardware on
that vehicle or not," he said.
A second space freighter, built by Orbital Sciences Corp
, is expected to debut this year.
NASA turned to private companies to ferry supplies to the
Space Station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, following
the retirement of its shuttle fleet in 2011. Staffed by rotating
crews of six, the orbiting laboratory flies about 250 miles (400
km) above the Earth.
With the shuttles grounded, NASA plans to hire private firms
to fly astronauts as well as cargo, breaking Russia's monopoly
on crew transport that costs more than $60 million per trip.
U.S. government spending cuts said to begin Saturday do not
impact space station operations or supply runs, NASA's
Suffredini said.
But the cutbacks, implemented under the "sequestration" law,
will slow development of privately owned space taxis.
NASA has partnership agreements worth more than $1.1 billion
through May 2014 with SpaceX, Boeing Co and privately
owned Sierra Nevada Corp to develop passenger spacecraft.
Because of the expected budget cuts, NASA would effectively
halt space taxi development work this summer. Under
sequestration, the agency expects its $17.8 billion budget to
drop to $16.9 billion, NASA administrator Charles Bolden wrote
in a letter last month to Senate Appropriations Committee
chairwoman Barbara Mikulski.
"Overall availability of commercial crew transportation
services would be significantly delayed, thereby extending our
reliance on foreign providers for crew transportation to the
International Space Station," Bolden wrote.