By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla, Jan 31 An unmanned Delta 2
rocket lifted off from California on Saturday carrying a NASA
satellite to measure how much water is in Earth's soil,
information that will help weather forecasting and tracking of
global climate change.
The tiny amount of soil moisture links the planet's overall
environmental systems - its water, energy and carbon cycles - as
well as determines whether particular regions are afflicted with
drought or flooding.
"It's the metabolism of the system," NASA's Soil Moisture
Active Passive (SMAP) observatory lead scientist Dara Entekhabi
told reporters at a prelaunch news conference.
The 127-foot (39 meter) rocket, built and flown by United
Launch Alliance, blasted off at 6:22 a.m. PST/1422 GMT from
Vandenberg Air Force Base, located on California's central
coast, a live NASA Television broadcast showed.
The launch had been delayed a day by high winds and a second
day to make minor repairs on the rocket's insulation.
Perched on top on the rocket was NASA's 2,100-pound (950 kg)
SMAP, which will spend at least three years measuring the amount
of water in the top 2 inches of Earth's soil.
Overall, soil moisture accounts for less than 1 percent of
the planet's total water reservoir, with 97 percent in the
planet's oceans and nearly all of the rest locked in ice, said
Entekhabi, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Currently, scientists rely largely on computer models to
account for soil moisture.
But from its orbital perch 426 miles (685 km) above Earth,
SMAP has two microwave instruments to collect actual soil
moisture measurements everywhere on Earth and update the
measurements every two- to three days.
Including the launch and three years of operations, the
mission is costing NASA $916 million. United Launch Alliance is
a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
.
(Editing by Alison Williams)