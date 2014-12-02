By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 2 A U.S. spaceship
designed to fly astronauts beyond Earth's orbit for the first
time since the 1960s-era Apollo moon program is due to blast off
on Thursday in a long-awaited debut test flight.
An unmanned version of an Orion capsule, built by Lockheed
Martin for NASA, will lift off aboard a Delta 4 Heavy
rocket at 7:05 a.m. EST/1205 GMT from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida, officials said on Tuesday.
Thursday's test run will be followed in four years with the
launch of a second Orion capsule, also unmanned, on the debut
flight of NASA's still-under-development Space Launch System
rocket. That flight will send the capsule around the moon.
Orion's third flight, slated for around 2021, is expected to
include astronauts.
Eventually, NASA intends to use Orion and the SLS rocket to
send crews to Mars, the ultimate goal of the U.S. human space
program. Astronauts have not ventured beyond Earth's orbit since
the 1969-1972 Apollo moon program.
"Thursday is a huge day for us," NASA Orion Program Manager
Mark Geyer told reporters. "Part of me hopes that everything is
perfect ... but really on a flight test like this ... we want to
discover things that are beyond our modeling capability and
beyond our expertise so we learn (about) it and fix it."
The rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, a
joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, will
catapult the capsule as far as 3,600 miles (5,800 km) from Earth
so it can slam back into the atmosphere at a speed of 20,000
miles per hour (32,200 km per hour).
One of the primary goals of the 4-1/2-hour flight is to test
how well Orion's heat shield withstands temperatures of about
4,000 Fahrenheit (2,200 Celsius) it will experience during
re-entry.
Another key test comes when the capsule's 11 parachutes
deploy to slow its descent to 20 mph (32 kph) so it can gently
splash down in the Pacific Ocean for recovery.
NASA wants to reuse the capsule to test an emergency escape
system needed in case of an accident during liftoff. Engineers
also are eager to retrieve data collected by sensors aboard
Orion that will record conditions experienced during Thursday's
flight.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams and Eric
Beech)