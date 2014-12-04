(Adds details on launch attempt, background on Orion)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 4 The launch of NASA's
deep-space Orion capsule for a test flight around Earth was
delayed on Thursday after a last-minute technical problem with
its rocket, NASA said.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing that builds and flies the Delta 4
rocket, plans to try again at 7:05 a.m. EST (1205 GMT) on
Friday.
Gusty winds at the seaside spaceport initially postponed the
launch for more than an hour Thursday morning.
The countdown was restarted after the weather cleared, but
was halted again when two valves on the rocket apparently failed
to close about three minutes before liftoff. With the glitch
unresolved before the end of Thursday's two-and-a-half hour
launch window, Orion's test flight was postponed.
"Despite the valiant attempts of the launch teams and mission
managers we basically ran out of time in trying to
troubleshoot the last of the issues," said NASA launch
commentator Michael Curie.
For its orbital debut Orion, which is flying without a crew,
is expected to soar as far as 3,600 miles (5,800 km) from Earth
so that it can slam back into the atmosphere at a speed of about
20,000 mph (32,000 km/h), giving its heat shield a workout of
4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200 degrees Celsius).
Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean is expected about
four-and-a-half hours after launch. Eventually, NASA plans to
use Orion capsules to fly astronauts to and from Mars.
NASA already has spent more than $9 billion developing
Orion, which will make a second test flight without crew in
about four years. A third mission, expected around 2021, will
include two astronauts on a flight that will send the capsule
into a high orbit around the moon.
Since the end of the Apollo moon program in 1972, the United
States and the rest of the space-faring world have flown crews
only into orbits that are a few hundred miles from Earth.
"This flight is a big step toward fulfilling a promise we
made to the American people when we retired the space shuttle
that we are going to take that money and build some incredible
vehicles that can do amazing things," said astronaut Rex
Walheim.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)