By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 16
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 16 The first manned
test flight of NASA's new deep-space Orion capsule faces a
likely two-year-year delay until 2023 due to development and
budget concerns, officials with the U.S. space agency said on
Wednesday.
The capsule, along with its multibillion-dollar heavy lift
launcher, are the most expensive parts of a long-term U.S.
human space exploration initiative leading toward a crew landing
on Mars in the mid-2030s.
NASA had been aiming for its first crew test flight of Orion
in August 2021. But on a conference call Wednesday, NASA
Associate Administrator Robert Lightfoot told reporters the
agency had lost confidence in that date.
Given technical, financial and management hurdles the
capsule will face during development, he said an April 2023
launch date now seemed more likely.
NASA plans to spend another $6.77 billion between October
2015 and April 2023 for two of the new Orion capsules, which are
currently under development by lead contractor Lockheed Martin
Corp.
The agency has already has paid $4.7 billion for Orion
design and development, Lightfoot said.
He said an unmanned Orion was still scheduled for liftoff in
December 2018, carried aloft by a Space Launch System (SLS)
rocket that is the focus of a separate $7 billion development
effort.
NASA intends to first test an Orion capsule in a lunar
orbit, then use it for a mission to rendezvous with a boulder
that has been robotically plucked from the surface of an
asteroid and positioned into an distant orbit around the moon.
"We're really trying to build a program," said William
Gerstenmaier, NASA associate administrator for human exploration
and operations. "Ultimately, we'd like to get where we're flying
these missions about once per year."
NASA last year announced an expected year-long schedule slip
for the debut flight of the SLS rocket, previously targeted for
November 2017.
So far, the agency has not provided cost estimates for any
missions or production cost beyond the first test flight of
Orion, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a
report issued in July.
NASA spent about $9 billion between 2005 and 2010 on a
previous human space exploration initiative called
Constellation. That included $5.8 billion for an earlier version
of Orion.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams and Tom
Brown)