By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 27 NASA's new
heavy-lift rocket, designed to fly astronauts to the moon,
asteroids and eventually Mars, likely will not have its debut
test flight until November 2018, nearly a year later than
previous estimates, agency officials said on Wednesday.
NASA is 70 percent confident of making a November 2018
launch date, given the technical, financial and management
hurdles the Space Launch System faces on the road to
development, NASA associate administrators Robert Lightfoot and
Bill Gerstenmaier told reporters on a conference call.
NASA estimates it could spend almost $12 billion developing
the first of three variations of the rocket and associated
ground systems through the debut flight, and potentially
billions more to build and fly heavier-lift next-generation
boosters, a July 2014 General Accountability Office report on
the program said.
While the rocket might be ready for a test flight in
December 2017, as previously planned, the new assessment showed
the odds of that were "significantly less" than the 70 percent
confidence level NASA requires of new programs, Gerstenmaier
said.
"We want to commit to this (November 2018) date and show
that we can meet it," added Lightfoot.
The schedule assumes flat annual budgets of about $1.3
billion for the SLS rocket and another $1.5 billion for Orion
crew capsule and associated ground launch systems at the Kennedy
Space Center in Florida.
The GAO report found that NASA's SLS rocket program was
about $400 million short of meeting its December 2017 target.
The rocket is a modified version of the shuttle-derived,
heavy-lift booster developed under NASA's previous exploration
initiative known as Constellation.
The U.S. space agency spent about $9 billion on
Constellation, which included the Orion capsule, from 2005 to
2010, before President Obama axed the program. Its goal was to
return astronauts to the surface of the moon by 2020.
Instead, the White House and Congress approved a flexible
path toward Mars, including a visit to an asteroid that will be
robotically relocated into a high lunar orbit.
NASA did not say if the 11-month slip in the new rocket's
debut flight, which will be an unmanned test run around the
moon, would impact the second mission, slated for 2021, with a
two-member crew.
Initially, the SLS rocket, which uses leftover space shuttle
main engines and shuttle-derived solid rocket boosters, will be
able to put about 77 tons (70 metric tons) into an orbit about
100 miles (160 km) above Earth. Later versions are expected to
carry nearly twice that load. Ultimately, the rocket is expected
to be used to launch astronauts and equipment to Mars.
"Our nation has embarked on a very ambitious space
exploration program and we owe it to the American taxpayers to
get this right," Lightfoot said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)