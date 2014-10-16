By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Oct 16 Privately owned
Sierra Nevada Corp filed a federal lawsuit to stop NASA work on
newly awarded space taxi development contracts while a bid
protest is under way, the company's vice president said on
Thursday.
NASA last month selected Boeing and privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies for a fourth and final round of
funding to develop, test and fly commercially owned and operated
space taxis. NASA is looking to buy rides for astronauts
traveling to and from the International Space Station beginning
in 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew transport.
The contracts, which have a combined value of up to $6.8
billion, include six operational missions for each carrier.
The Sept. 16 awards however, sparked a protest by losing
contender Sierra Nevada, which asked the Government
Accountability Office to review how NASA assessed the proposals
and ended up selecting Boeing's $4.2 billion bid.
Sierra Nevada asked for $3.3 billion, $900 million less than
Boeing. SpaceX, as the California-based company is known,
offered to do the same work for $2.6 billion. The GAO is
expected to issue a ruling by Jan. 5.
NASA instructed Boeing and SpaceX to stop work on the
contracts after Sierra Nevada filed its Sept. 26 protest, but
the U.S. space agency rescinded the order on Oct 9.
"Under statutory authority available to it, NASA has decided
to proceed with the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability
contracts," NASA wrote in a statement posted on its Commercial
Crew website.
"The agency recognizes that failure to provide the
transportation service as soon as possible poses risks to the
International Space Station (ISS) crew, jeopardizes continued
operation of the ISS, would delay meeting critical crew size
requirements, and may result in the U.S. failing to perform the
commitments it made in its international agreements," NASA said.
In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Sierra Nevada asked the
U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., for a
temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to
overturn NASA's decision to resume work on the contracts.
"Contrary to the GAO position that there be a stay, NASA
unilaterally decided to continue work," Sierra Nevada vice
president Mark Sirangelo said in an interview.
The bid protest will remain with the GAO, he added.
If Sierra Nevada should win its protest, the competition may
be restarted. A hearing on Sierra Nevada's injunction request is
scheduled for Friday morning.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz)