By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
NASA has signed an
agreement with a California-based startup to develop and market
a nasal spray for motion sickness, the U.S. space agency said on
Friday.
NASA will work with privately owned Epiomed Therapeutics of
Irvine, California, on the nasal spray, which has been shown to
be a fast-acting treatment for motion sickness.
About half the astronauts who fly in space develop space
motion sickness, with symptoms that anyone nauseated or
light-headed from more terrestrial forms of travel will
recognize.
NASA has been working on giving astronauts an edge: a
fast-acting medicine called intranasal scopolamine, or INSCOP.
The drug also can be administered as a tablet, via a transdermal
patch or injected, but a nasal spray can work faster and more
reliably, NASA said.
"NASA and Epiomed will work closely together on further
development of INSCOP to optimize therapeutic efficiency for
both acute and chronic treatment of motion sickness," NASA
researcher Lakshmi Putcha, with the Johnson Space Center in
Houston, said in a statement.
In addition to partnering with NASA, Epiomed is working with
the U.S. Navy to test the nasal spray.
Epiomed will assume responsibility for sponsorship of future
clinical trials and for Federal Drug Administration approvals,
NASA said. There has been no word on whether a prescription
would be required for the nasal spray.
(Editing by Tom Brown, Gary Hill)