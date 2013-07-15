By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 15
An astronomer
studying archived images of Neptune taken by the Hubble Space
Telescope has found a 14th moon orbiting the planet, NASA said
on Monday.
Estimated to be about 12 miles (20 km) in diameter, the moon
is located about 65,400 miles (105,251 km) from Neptune.
Astronomer Mark Showalter, with the SETI Institute in
Mountain View, California, was searching Hubble images for moons
inside faint ring fragments circling Neptune when he decided to
run his analysis program on a broader part of the sky.
"We had been processing the data for quite some time and it
was on a whim that I said, 'OK, let's just look out further,"
Showalter told Reuters.
"I changed my program so that instead of stopping just
outside the ring system it processed the data all the way out,
walked away from my computer and waited an hour while it did all
the processing for me. When I came back, I looked at the image
and there was this extra dot that wasn't supposed to be there,"
Showalter said.
Follow-up analysis of other archived Hubble images of
Neptune verified the object was a moon.
Showalter and colleagues are mulling over a name to propose
to the International Astronomical Union, which has final say in
the matter.
"We haven't really gotten far with that. What I can say is
that the name will be out of Roman and Greek mythology and it
will have to do with characters who are related to Neptune, the
god of the oceans," Showalter said.
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, was discovered in 1846, just
days after the planet itself was found. Nereid, Neptune's third
largest moon was found in 1949.
Images taken by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft unveiled the
second largest moon, Proteus, and five smaller moons, Naiad,
Thalassa, Despina, Galatea and Larissa.
Ground-based telescopes found Halimede, Laomedeia, Sao and
Nestor in 2002. Sister moon Psamathe turned up a year later.
The newly found moon, designated S/2004 N 1, is located
between Larissa and Proteus. It orbits Neptune in 23 hours.
A paper on the discovery is pending.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Gevirtz)