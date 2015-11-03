* Rocket Lab plans private rocket launch in NZ next year
* Remote location helps with frequent launches
* Rocket designed to be cheaper to fuel satellite revolution
* Moon Express using Rocket Lab to send rocket to moon
* New space companies attracting a surge of investment
By Charlotte Greenfield
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov 3 The next revolution
in space, making humdrum what was long the special preserve of
tax-funded giants like NASA, will be launching next year from a
paddock in New Zealand's remote South Island.
The rocket launch range is not just New Zealand's first of
any kind, but also the world's first private launch range, and
the rocket, designed by Rocket Lab, one of a growing number of
businesses aiming to slash the cost of getting into space, will
be powered by a 3D-printed rocket engine - another first.
The 16-metre carbon-cased rocket being assembled in a small
hangar near Auckland Airport will weigh just 1,190 kilogrammes,
and with fuel and payload will be only about a third the weight
of SpaceX's Falcon 1, the first privately developed launch
vehicle to go into orbit back in 2008.
The remote launch site is no accident.
"One advantage of New Zealand being this little island
nation in the middle of nowhere is that's the perfect place to
launch a rocket," said Rocket Lab's CEO Peter Beck.
Ships and planes need re-routing every time a rocket is
launched, which limits opportunities in crowded U.S. skies, but
New Zealand, a country of 4 million people in the South Pacific,
has only Antarctica to its south.
Rocket Lab, part funded by Lockheed Martin Corp, is
aiming for up to one launch a week from around 2018, costing
just under $5 million each, a tenth of typical launch prices
now, and vastly increasing business access to space.
Even NASA, struggling to shift its launch backlog, this
month awarded Rocket Lab and rivals Firefly Space Systems and
Virgin Galactic contracts totalling $17.1 million to launch tiny
satellites into orbit from 2017.
Rocket Lab recently signed a deal with Silicon Valley-based
Moon Express to send a rocket to the moon in 2017 in a bid to
win Google's $20 million Lunar X prize for the first
company to send a probe that broadcasts images from the moon.
Moon Express has already contracted for five launches with
Rocket Lab and plans to send robotic spacecraft continually to
the moon for exploration and commercial development of natural
resources such as platinum.
Its CEO Bob Richards accepts there will be glitches and a
steep learning curve, but believes companies like Moon Express
are making the future as the low-cost launch brings to
businesses what used to require the resources of a superpower.
"The emergence of commercial space today will have the same
impact as the emergence of commercial aviation did in the early
1900s," he said.
SATELLITE REVOLUTION
The bread and butter of new launch companies will be the
burgeoning small satellite industry, as players such as Google,
Virgin and Samsung plan satellite constellations to
carry communications infrastructure and gather data from
low-earth orbit.
"We're not about building a rocket; we're about enabling the
small satellite revolution," said Rocket Lab's Beck.
Three separate internet broadband ventures to provide
low-cost internet from the top of the Himalayas to the middle of
the Sahara desert are being planned by One Web, Samsung and
SpaceX, with support from Google. These alone will require 6,000
new satellites in the next four years, Rocket Lab predicts.
The Satellite Industry Association says just over 200
satellites were launched in 2014, nearly double the previous
year.
Not everyone believes there will be enough demand to support
the growing number of launch companies.
"The market can't sustain that many; there's going to be a
thinning out of the herd," said Daniel Lim, vice president of
disruptive innovations at space services provider TriSept
Corporation.
Others say launch cost is still too high at around $5
million, when for $40,000 companies can rideshare on a larger
rocket to launch a nano-satellite, if they can tolerate long
waiting lists and don't need control over timing or trajectory.
But space startups have been proving popular with investors.
"Investor dollars are increasing their flow," said Sean
Casey, head of Silicon Valley Space Center, a business
accelerator for space startups. "Venture capitalists are looking
for a return on investment and the possibilities of disruptive
technologies."
The largest 100 new space companies received more than $2
billion investment in 2015, around four times more than in 2009,
according to data from New Space Global.
That is still dwarfed by NASA's $17.6 billion budget last
year, but many say small companies offer options and a risk
appetite that government agencies cannot.
Sandy Tirtey, a hypersonic engineer who leads the vehicle
team at Rocket Lab, used to work for the European Space Agency,
but lost patience with the red tape required to make small
design changes.
"I had enough of all these processes," he said. "We're not
spending all day feeding paper work, we're spending all day
solving problems," he said.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Additional reporting by
Deborah Todd in San Francisco; Editing by Will Waterman)