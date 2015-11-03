By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Nov 3 - Independent NASA
accident investigators said the U.S. space agency should
"perform a greater level of due diligence for major system
components" in rockets that deliver cargo to the International
Space Station following a 2014 explosion.
The recommendation came in the investigators' report on the
explosion of Orbital ATK's Antares rocket that destroyed
a load of cargo for the space station. It may spur calls for
more oversight of NASA's use of commercial contracts to deliver
cargo - and soon crew members - to the space station.
NASA shared development costs for those programs with its
commercial partners, while earlier rockets were fully
government-funded.
Separate accident investigations are underway to determine
the cause of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket failure on June 28, 2015,
which claimed another load of station cargo.
NASA hired both Orbital and privately held Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, to fly cargo to the station after the
space shuttles were retired. The U.S. space agency is working on
a similar program with SpaceX and Boeing to fly crew.
Orbital, in a report obtained by Reuters from the Federal
Aviation Administration on Tuesday, said the Oct. 28, 2014
Antares explosion was most likely caused by an engine
manufacturing defect, while NASA said it could also have been
caused by a design issue or debris in the engine.
Both investigations said a fire and explosion in the rocket
engine's liquid oxygen turbopump caused the booster to fail
about 14 seconds after liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia.
Orbital said the cause of the failure was most likely a
manufacturing defect in a turbopump in one of the rocket's two
AJ-26 engines, a Soviet-era motor refurbished and resold by
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
Aerojet in September paid Orbital $50 million to settle the
dispute.
Orbital plans to replace the AJ-26 engines with a new
Russian-made engine manufactured by Russia's NPO Energomash.
First flight of the refurbished Antares is expected in 2016.
The use of Russian engines is controversial - they have been
banned from use in rockets carrying military payloads - but
analyst Marco Caceres, with Teal Group, says NASA has no choice
if they want competition.
"We know the Russians build excellent engines, but we don't
know how the quality control is," he said. "To a certain extent,
it's a moot point because NASA doesn't have a lot of choices."
The NASA investigators said a manufacturing defect was
possible in the Antares case, noting that a defect also was
found in a separate AJ-26 engine that exploded during testing in
May 2014. But they said it was not clear the defect alone could
have caused the explosion.
The NASA probe found two other potential causes of the
failure: an engine design that made the turbopump "vulnerable to
oxygen fires and failures," and silica and titanium debris found
in the engine.
The probe said any one of the three potential causes, or a
combination of them, could have triggered the explosion.
Investigators also said Orbital and Aerojet did not have
full insight into the design and operational record of the
engines, which were manufactured 40 years ago for a Soviet moon
program.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Andrea Shalal and Andrew
Hay)