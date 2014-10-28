(Adds launch firm confirming all personnel accounted for; first
By Irene Klotz
Oct 28 An unmanned Antares rocket exploded
seconds after liftoff from a commercial launch pad in Virginia
on Tuesday, marking the first accident since NASA turned to
private operators to deliver cargo to the International Space
Station, but officials said no one was hurt.
The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences
Corp, blasted off its seaside launch pad at the Wallops
Flight Facility at 6:22 p.m. EDT/2222 GMT carrying a Cygnus
cargo ship for the space station. It exploded in a huge fireball
moments later.
Orbital Sciences stock was down 12.74 percent after hours,
or down $3.87 at $26.50.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known, said
NASA mission commentator Dan Huot.
Huot said there were no reports of any personnel in the
vicinity of the explosion. An Accomack County Sheriff's
spokeswoman added, "As far as we know, all personnel are
accounted for and everyone's OK."
Orbital Sciences said in a statement: "We've confirmed that
all personnel have been accounted for. We have no injuries in
the operation today."
NASA launch control said damage appeared to be limited to
the launch facility and rocket. The Antares rocket has been
launched successfully on four previous missions.
"This has been a lot of hard work to get to this point,"
Orbital Sciences Executive Vice President Frank Culbertson told
the launch team just before liftoff.
Launch had been delayed one day after a boat sailed into a
restricted safety zone beneath the rocket's intended flight
path.
Virginia-based Orbital Sciences is one of two companies
hired by NASA to fly cargo to the station after the space
shuttles were retired. Tuesday's planned flight was to be the
third of eight under the company's $1.9 billion contract with
NASA.
The second U.S. supply line to the station is run by
privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which
is preparing for its fourth flight under a separate $1.6 billion
NASA contract.
Outfitted with a new, more powerful upper-stage engine, the
Antares rocket launched on Tuesday carried a Cygnus spacecraft
packed with 5,055 pounds (2,293 kg) of supplies, science
experiments and equipment, a 15 percent increase over previous
missions.
Cygnus was to loiter in orbit until Nov. 2, then fly itself
to the station so astronauts can use a robotic crane to snare
the capsule and attach it to a berthing port. The station, a
$100 billion research laboratory owned and operated by 15
nations, flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
In addition to food, supplies and equipment, the Cygnus
spacecraft was loaded with more than 1,600 pounds (725 kg) of
science experiments, including an investigation to chemically
analyze meteors as they burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
The Cygnus also carried a prototype satellite owned by
Redmond, Washington-based startup Planetary Resources Inc.,
which is developing technology to mine asteroids. The satellite,
designated A3, was to be released into space by a commercially
owned small spacecraft launcher aboard the station.
