By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 24 Venus and Jupiter,
the two brightest planets in the sky this month, will be joined
by tiny Mercury for a rare celestial show this weekend.
Typically, Venus, the second-closest planet to the sun, and
Jupiter, which orbits beyond Mars, are tens of millions of miles
apart. But they have been cycling together while moving ever
closer to each other this month, joined by the innermost planet
Mercury.
The celestial show peaks on Sunday when the trio will appear
as a bright triangle of light in the western sky beginning about
30 minutes after sunset.
Triple conjunctions are relatively rare, according to NASA.
The last one was in May 2011 and the next one will not occur
until October 2015.
"This triple is especially good because it involves the
three brightest planets in May's night sky," the U.S. space
agency said on its website.
The formation should be visible even in places with bright
city lights, though a clear view of the western horizon is a
must.
Astronomers suggest sky-watchers let Venus and Jupiter be
their guide. As the sky darkens the planets will be visible to
the naked eye.
"They really do shine so brightly that you might mistake
them for one or two approaching airplanes with their landing
lights turned on," the University of Texas' StarDate magazine
wrote on its website.
On Sunday, Mercury forms the top of the triangle. By Monday,
Venus and Jupiter will be side by side, less than 1 degree
apart.
"After that, Venus and Mercury will continue to climb higher
into the evening sky, while Jupiter drops toward the sun," said
StarDate.
(Editing by Tom Brown)