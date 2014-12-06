(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Dec 6 After nine years and
a journey of 3 billion miles (4.8 billion km), NASA's New
Horizons robotic probe will be woken from hibernation to begin
its unprecedented mission: the study of the icy dwarf planet
Pluto and its home, the Kuiper Belt.
A pre-set alarm clock is due to rouse New Horizons from its
electronic slumber at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Saturday.
The scientific observation of Pluto, its entourage of moons
and other bodies in the solar system's frozen backyard begins
Jan. 15, program managers said.
Pluto lies in the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy mini-planets
orbiting the sun beyond Neptune. It is the last unexplored
region of the solar system.
"It's hard to underestimate the evolution that's taking
place in our view of the architecture and content of our solar
system as result of the discovery of the Kuiper Belt," lead
researcher Alan Stern said.
Confirmation that New Horizons is out of hibernation should
come at 9:30 p.m. EST (0230 GMT). The probe will make its
closest approach to Pluto on July 14.
Since its discovery in 1930, Pluto has been a mystery,
partly because of its comparatively small size. Scientists
struggled to explain why a planet with a radius of just 740
miles (1,190 km) could come to exist beyond the giant worlds of
Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
"We wondered why Pluto was a misfit," Stern said.
In 1992, astronomers discovered that Pluto, located about 40
times farther away from the sun than Earth, was not alone in its
diminutive size, prompting the International Astronomical Union
to reconsider its definition of "planet".
In 2006, with New Horizons already on its way, Pluto was
stripped of its title as the ninth planet in the solar system
and became a dwarf planet, of which more than 1,000 have since
been discovered in the Kuiper Belt.
With New Horizons approaching Pluto's doorstep, scientists
are eager for their first close-up look at this unexplored
domain.
