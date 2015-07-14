(Adds details about Pluto and mission)
By Irene Klotz
LAUREL, Md., July 14 A U.S. spacecraft sailed
past the tiny planet Pluto in the most distant reaches of the
solar system on Tuesday, capping a journey of 3 billion miles
(4.88 billion km) that began nine and a half years ago.
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft passed by the ice-and-rock
planetoid and its entourage of five moons at 7:49 a.m. Eastern
(1149 GMT). The event culminated an initiative to explore the
solar system that the space agency embarked upon more than 50
years ago.
"It's truly a mark in human history," John Grunsfeld, NASA's
associate administrator for science, said from the mission
control center at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics
Laboratory outside Baltimore.
New Horizons was expected to continue observing Pluto for
several hours after it made its closest approach to the
unexplored world, coming within 7,750 miles (12,472 km) of the
sphere. While the observations are underway, New Horizons was in
radio blackout, so confirmation that it completed its mission
will not come until around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We programmed it to be spending its time taking data that
it can only take today," lead researcher Alan Stern told
reporters after the fly-by.
The diminutive spacecraft, which is about the size of a
piano, is not equipped with the propellant needed to brake and
slip into orbit around Pluto. Like NASA's Voyagers and sister
predecessor exploratory spacecraft, New Horizons was designed to
conduct its survey on the fly.
Managers estimate there is a 1-in-10,000 chance that a
debris strike could destroy New Horizons as it traverses the
Pluto system.
"I am feeling a little bit nervous, but I have absolute
confidence that it's going to do what it needs to do to collect
science and it's going to turn around and ... tell us that it's
OK," said Alice Bowman, the mission operations manager.
With 99 percent of the data gathered about Pluto still on
the spaceship, its survival is critical to the mission.
Already, the trickle of images and measurements coming from
New Horizons has changed scientists' understanding of Pluto.
Once considered an icy, dead world, the planetoid has yielded
signs of geological activity, with evidence of past and possibly
present-day tectonics, or movements of its crust.
"This is clearly a world where both geology and atmosphere
climatology play a role," Stern said.
Pluto circles the sun every 248 years in a highly tilted
orbit that creates radical changes from season to season. Pluto
travels closer to the sun than the orbit of Neptune before it
cycles back into the solar system's deep freeze more than 40
times farther away than Earth.
Scientists have many questions about Pluto, which was still
considered the solar system's ninth planet when New Horizons was
launched in 2006. Pluto was reclassified as a "dwarf planet"
after the discovery of other Pluto-like spheres orbiting in the
Kuiper Belt, the region beyond the eighth planet, Neptune.
The objects are believed to be remnants from the formation
of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.
It will take about 16 months for New Horizons to transmit
back all the images and measurements taken during its pass by
Pluto. By then, the spacecraft will have traveled even deeper
into the Kuiper Belt, heading for a possible follow-on mission
to one of Pluto's cousins.
(Editing by Frank McGurty, Bernard Orr)