By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 20
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 20 NASA is calling
off attempts to find its Deep Impact comet probe after a
suspected software glitch shut down radio communications in
August, officials said on Friday.
The spacecraft was launched in January 2005 for a close-up
study of Comet Tempel-1.
It was not just a passive experiment. The probe released an
820-pound (372-kg) metal slug that crashed into the comet's
nucleus, triggering a shower of particles for analysis by the
mother spacecraft and remote observatories.
Deep Impact continued its comet quest with a flyby of
Hartley 2 in November 2010 and long-distance studies of other
bodies, including the approaching Comet ISON. The spacecraft was
also used to look for planets beyond the solar system.
NASA last heard from Deep Impact on Aug. 8. Engineers
suspect a software problem caused the spacecraft to lose its
orientation system, cutting off radio contact with Earth in the
process.
After a month of fruitless attempts to find the probe, NASA
on Friday announced it was formally ending the mission.
"Despite this unexpected final curtain call, Deep Impact
already achieved much more than ever was envisioned," Lindley
Johnson, who oversees the program at NASA Headquarters in
Washington, said in a statement.
University of Maryland astronomer Michael A'Hearn, who led
the Deep Impact science team, said in a separate statement: "I'm
saddened by its functional loss. But, I am very proud of the
many contributions to our evolving understanding of comets that
it has made possible."
"These small, icy remnants of the formation of our solar
system are much more varied, both one from another and even from
one part to another of a single comet, than we had ever
anticipated," A'Hearn said.
NASA had hoped Deep Impact would play a key role in
observations of the approaching Comet ISON, a suspected
first-time visitor to the inner solar system that was discovered
in September 2012 by two Russian astronomers.
The comet is heading toward a close encounter with the sun
in November, a brush that it may not survive.
Later this month, NASA's Mars Curiosity rover and Mars
Reconnaissance Orbiter will attempt to catch a glimpse of the
comet as it flies by Mars.
(Editing by Kevin Gray)