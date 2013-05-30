* Results from Curiosity show astronauts would exceed career
radiation
* Data collected during flight to Mars
* Radiation measurements from planet's surface pending
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 30 Radiation levels
measured by NASA's Mars Curiosity rover show astronauts likely
would exceed current U.S. exposure limits during a roundtrip
mission to Mars, scientists said on Thursday.
The rover landed on Mars in August to search for habitats
that could have supported past microbial life.
Results taken during Curiosity's eight-month cruise to Mars
indicate that astronauts would receive a radiation dose of about
660 millisieverts during a 360-day roundtrip flight, the fastest
travel possible with today's chemical rockets. That dosage does
not include any time spent on the planet's surface. A
millisievert is a measurement of radiation exposure.
NASA limits astronauts' increased cancer risk to 3 percent,
which translates to a cumulative radiation dose of between about
800 millisieverts and 1,200 millisieverts, depending on a
person's age, gender and other factors.
"Even for the shortest of (Mars) missions, we are perilously
close to the radiation career and health limits that we've
established for our astronauts," NASA's chief medical officer
Richard Williams told a National Academy of Sciences' medical
committee on Thursday.
An astronaut living for six months on the International
Space Station, which flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth,
receives a dosage of about 100 millisieverts.
An abdominal X-ray scan generates about 10 millisieverts.
At NASA's request, the Institute of Medicine panel is
looking into ethics and health standards for long-duration
spaceflights.
"We're looking at that 3 percent standard and its
applicability for exploration-type missions," added NASA's
Edward Semones, spaceflight radiation health officer at the
Johnson Space Center in Houston, during a conference call later
with reporters.
"The snapshot today is that we would exceed our limit,"
Semones said.
NASA also is looking into alternative propulsion
technologies to speed up the trip to Mars and different types of
spacecraft shielding.
Information from Curiosity about how much and what type of
radiation astronauts can expect on the Martian surface is due to
be released later this year.
The research was published in this week's edition of the
journal Science.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Lisa Shumaker)