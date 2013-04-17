* Test flight to clear path for space station cargo runs
By Irene Klotz
April 17 A U.S. company hired by NASA to fly
cargo to the International Space Station canceled plans to
launch its new Antares rocket on a demonstration mission on
Wednesday after a last-minute technical glitch, officials said.
The 13-story rocket developed by Orbital Sciences Corp
had been slated to lift off from a new commercial
spaceport in Virginia at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) and place a dummy
cargo capsule into orbit.
The test flight is expected to clear the way for the
company's trial cargo run to the International Space Station
later this year.
If successful, Orbital Sciences would then start working on
an eight-flight, $1.9 billion contract to fly supplies to the
station for NASA.
About 12 minutes before launch from the Mid-Atlantic
Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia, an umbilical
line on the rocket's upper-stage fell away prematurely,
prompting a cancellation, said NASA launch commentator Kyle
Herring.
The next launch attempt is targeted for no earlier than
Friday, although weather at the Wallops Island Flight Facility
could be a problem. Meteorologists are forecasting high winds
and possible thunderstorms.
"You learn a little bit from every launch attempt," John
Steinmeyer, a senior project manager with Dulles, Virginia-based
Orbital Sciences, said during a NASA TV broadcast. "We'll take
the lessons learned from today and move into another attempt as
soon as it's safe to do so."
The company is one of two hired by NASA after the space
shuttles were retired to fly cargo to the station, a $100
billion project of 15 nations that flies about 250 miles (400
km) above the Earth.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
completed its test flights in 2010 and has successfully carried
out two of 12 planned cargo runs to the station for NASA under a
$1.6 billion contract.