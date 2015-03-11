By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 11
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 11 A beefed-up space
shuttle solid rocket motor passed a two-minute test firing in
Utah on Wednesday, a key milestone toward the debut flight of
NASA's deep-space launcher in 2018, the U.S. space agency said.
Anchored horizontally to a test stand in the desert in
Promontory, Utah, the five-segment motor, built by Orbital ATK
, ignited at 9:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT).
Bright flames shot out the rear of the rocket for two
minutes, marking the first full-duration burn of the enhanced
solid-fuel shuttle booster rocket, a live NASA Television
broadcast showed.
"It looked really clean. We're very excited. Great result,"
said Charlie Precourt, an Orbital ATK vice president and former
NASA astronaut.
The 177-foot (54-meter) motor is 25 percent more powerful
than the four-segment engines used to help lift the space
shuttle. The shuttles were retired in 2011 after 135 flights,
two of which ended in disaster.
Several shuttle-era components are being incorporated into
the new rocket program, known as the Space Launch System. The
motor tested on Wednesday included hardware flown on the first
shuttle mission in 1981, NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz
said.
The test was the first of two planned before two boosters
are paired with four liquid-fueled modified shuttle main engines
and topped with an Orion capsule for an unmanned debut run
around the moon in 2018. Orion, flying on top of a United Launch
Alliance Delta 4 rocket, made its initial test flight in
December.
United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing.
NASA is spending about $3 billion a year to develop the
Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, which are designed
to fly astronauts to asteroids, the moon, Mars and other
destinations beyond the International Space Station's 260-mile
(418 km) -high orbit.
Orbital ATK, a newly formed merger of Orbital Sciences and
Alliant Techsystems' Aerospace and Defense Groups, has a second
NASA contract to fly cargo to the station, a $100 billion
project of 15 nations. The company is revamping its Antares
rocket after a launch accident in October.
(Editing by Paul Simao)