By Irene Klotz
A U.S. Air Force
competition to develop a rocket propulsion system to end
dependence on Russian rocket engines drew broad response from
companies, the Air Force said on Friday.
"There is interest," Lt. General Samuel Greaves, who heads
the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center, said during a
webcast hearing of the House Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
Russia's RD-180 engines power the United Launch Alliance
(ULA) Atlas 5 rockets that fly most of the military's
satellites. The Air Force hopes for at least two public-private
partnerships to end reliance on those engines.
ULA is a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing.
Congress has banned imports of the RD-180 as part of trade
sanctions against Russia for its involvement in Ukraine.
"We do not have the capability within the United States
today to replace (the RD-180) engine, so whatever we come up
with will be a new engine," Greaves said.
The Air Force intends to divide $160 million in seed funds
among four companies before the end of 2015. After 12- to
18-month study contracts, two systems would be selected for
development. Initial proposals were submitted this week.
Part of the military's space launch conundrum could be
resolved by the certification last month of privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies' (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket.
About 60 percent of the military's satellites are the right
size and mass to fly on Falcon 9, with a heavier lift Falcon
that could handle the full lineup of military spacecraft
expected to debut this year, SpaceX Senior Director Jeff
Thornburg said.
SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, and Blue Origin, which is owned by Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos, already are working on methane-fueled rocket
engines.
The Air Force's solicitation also brought proposals from
AeroJet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which is working on an
Atlas 5 engine replacement called the AR1, and from Orbital ATK
, which is proposing solid-fuel and liquid propulsion
systems, the companies said.
Estimates to replace the Atlas rocket engine range from $200
million for an AR1 to $800 million for Blue Origin's BE-4, ULA
president and chief executive Tory Bruno said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Toni Reinhold)