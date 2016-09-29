BERLIN, Sept 29 European scientists have sent
the Rosetta spacecraft on its final, one-way journey to the
surface of a comet, after a historic 12-year mission to discover
the secrets of the dusty, icy bodies.
The Rosetta spacecraft has been chasing comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko across more than 6 billion kilometres
(3.7 billion miles) of space, collecting a treasure trove of
information on comets that will keep scientists busy for the
next decade.
On Thursday evening, the European Space Agency confirmed the
spacecraft had started its "collision manoeuvre", putting it on
course to crash into the comet within 20 minutes of 1040 GMT on
Friday.
"We want to go out at the peak of capability. We don't want
a comeback tour that's rubbish. We will end in a very
rock-and-roll fashion," project scientist Matt Taylor told
Reuters earlier on Thursday.
During its descent, Rosetta's instruments and camera will
relay back data and images, giving scientists insight into the
structure of the comet.
The descent will reveal information on the side walls of the
comet, crucial to understanding how comets formed, plus on large
100-metre (109-yard) wide pits, which scientists believe are key
to how the comet releases gas and dust as it is warmed by the
sun.
The mission has managed several historic firsts, such as
getting a spacecraft into orbit around a comet and the
unprecedented landing of a probe on the surface of a comet. A
handful of previous spacecraft snapped pictures and collected
data as they flew past their targets.
Data collected by Rosetta and lander Philae, which reached
the surface in November 2014, is already helping scientists
better understand how the Earth and other planets formed.
For example, scientists now believe that asteroids, not
comets were primarily responsible for delivering water to Earth
and other planets in the inner solar system, possibly setting
the stage for life.
"We've just scratched the surface of the science. We're
ending the mission, but the science will continue for many
years," Taylor said.
Rosetta will free-fall into the comet at the speed of a
sedate walk, but it is not designed to withstand the impact.
The European Space Agency is ending the mission because 67P
is racing toward the outer solar system, out of range for the
solar-powered spacecraft.
Rosetta also has been subjected to the harsh radiation and
extreme temperatures of space since launching in March 2004 and
is unlikely to last too much longer
