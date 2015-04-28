(Recasts headline to specify nature of ship)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 28 A Russian cargo
ship tumbled out of control shortly after launch on Tuesday,
threatening more than 3 tons (2,722 kg) of fuel, water, food and
supplies intended for the International Space Station, NASA
said.
The Progress 59 freighter blasted off from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 3:09 a.m. EDT (0709 GMT). Minutes
later, the freighter reached its preliminary orbit and deployed
a pair of solar panels. But ground control teams then lost
contact with the ship, unable to confirm if its communications
system was working or if it was ready for a series of steering
burns to reach the orbital outpost, which flies about 250 miles
(418 km) above Earth.
NASA said the Progress was spinning.
The ship was originally scheduled to rendezvous with the
station six hours after launch, and Russian flight controllers
set their sights on a backup opportunity on Thursday. Efforts to
contact the freighter, however, have been unsuccessful.
"We are standing down from any planning for a Thursday
rendezvous," mission commentator Rob Navias said during a NASA
TV broadcast.
Russia will try again at 8:50 p.m. EDT on Tuesday/0050 GMT
to contact the ship. If it cannot be maneuvered, at some point
it will re-enter Earth's atmosphere and incinerate. If that
happens, it would be the second station cargo ship lost in the
past six months.
A U.S. Cygnus freighter, owned and operated by Orbital ATK
, was destroyed in a launch accident in October.
Progress carries 6,104 pounds (2,769 kg) of cargo, including
1,940 pounds (880 kg) of fuel, 926 pounds (420 kg) of water, 110
pounds (50 kg) of oxygen and 3,128 pounds (1,419 kg) of food,
clothing, spare parts, experiment hardware and other supplies.
There is nothing aboard Progress that is critical for U.S.
operations of the station, NASA said. The item in shortest
supply is food, NASA program manager Mike Suffredini wrote in an
email.
The station, which is staffed by rotating crews of six
astronauts and cosmonauts, currently has enough food for more
than four months, he said, adding that several other vehicles,
including a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship, another Progress capsule
and a Japanese HTV freighter, are all due to launch over the
next several months.
The station has enough fuel to last more than a year,
Suffredini added.
The station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, is a
laboratory as big as a five-bedroom house that hosts a wide
array of science experiments and technology research.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Dan Grebler)