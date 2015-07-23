By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 22
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 22 A Russian Soyuz
capsule carrying three new crew for the International Space
Station arrived at the orbital outpost on Wednesday after a
two-month launch delay, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
Veteran Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and rookie
astronauts Kjell Lindgren with NASA and Japan's Kimiya Yui
blasted off aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket at 5:02 p.m. (2102
GMT) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
They arrived less than six hours later to begin a five-month
mission aboard the station, a $100-billion laboratory that flies
about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
The trio had been set to fly in May, but Russia delayed the
mission after a botched launch of a similar Soyuz rocket on
April 28. That accident stranded a Progress cargo ship in an
orbit too low to reach the station.
Nine days later, the capsule, loaded with three tons of
equipment and supplies, fell back into Earth's atmosphere and
was incinerated.
Accident investigators determined that the Progress failed
to separate properly from the Soyuz rocket's third-stage engine.
The Soyuz returned to flight on July 3, successfully launching a
replacement load of cargo to the station.
"We're confident in the rocket ... we're all very excited to
launch," Lindgren, 42, told a pre-launch news conference.
Two U.S. companies that fly cargo to the station under
contract with the U.S. space agency also lost capsules after
recent failed launches. Privately owned SpaceX and Orbital ATK
remain grounded following accidents last month and in October
2014, respectively.
A fourth station resupply line is operated by Japan, which
is scheduled to fly again in August.
"It's certainly no fun to see several of the cargo vehicles
undergo mishaps," Lindgren said. "It underscores the difficulty
of this industry and ... how unforgiving the space environment
is."
The arrival of Lindgren, Kononenko, 51, and Yui, 45, returns
the space station to a full six-member crew for the first time
in six weeks.
"We look forward to seeing them," U.S. station flight
engineer Scott Kelly said during an inflight interview on
Tuesday.
Kelly and Russia's Mikhail Kornienko are participating in
the station's first year-long mission. Also aboard is veteran
cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, the current station commander.
The Soyuz capsule arrived on Wednesday with just one pair of
its power-producing solar arrays deployed. NASA mission
commentator Kyle Herring said the glitch had no impact on the
capsule's flight and docking.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz Editing by Tom Brown and Clarence
Fernandez)