By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 6 An unmanned Russian
spacecraft on a failed resupply run to the International Space
Station is heading back toward Earth faster than original
predictions, with a fiery demise in the atmosphere expected
early on Friday, U.S. Air Force tracking data shows.
The Russian Progress capsule, loaded with more than three
tons of food, fuel and supplies, blasted off aboard a Soyuz
rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 28.
Flight controllers lost contact with the freighter shortly
after it reached orbit, and tracking radars later showed the
capsule was tumbling. The cause of the accident is under
investigation.
The Air Force's Joint Space Operations Center, which tracks
satellites and junk orbiting Earth, found 44 pieces of debris
near the Progress and its discarded upper-stage booster, a
possible indication that an explosion or other problem occurred
just before or during spacecraft separation.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos declined to comment.
Results of its preliminary investigation are expected on May 13.
Unable to raise its altitude, the Progress capsule is being
pulled back toward Earth. On Wednesday, it was flying as low as
107 miles (173 km) above the planet, according to the satellite
tracking website n2yo.com.
The Air Force's contractor-operated Space-Track.org website
shows the capsule due to plunge back into Earth's atmosphere
around 5 a.m. EDT/0900 GMT Friday.
The capsule and cargo are expected to burn up in the
atmosphere, with any surviving debris likely to impact in the
ocean.
"Only a few small pieces of structural elements could reach
the planet's surface," Roscosmos said in a statement.
The exact location where Progress will re-enter the
atmosphere is not yet known. Earth's atmosphere, which creates
drag on a satellite, constantly expands and contracts due to
solar activity and other factors.
Dozens of spacecraft larger than Progress have made safe
though uncontrolled returns into Earth's atmosphere, including
the United States' 152,000 pound (69,000 kg) Skylab space
station in 1979 and Russia's 29,800 pound (13,500 kg) failed
Phobos-Grunt Mars probe in 2012.
A launch accident claimed another Russian Progress cargo
ship in 2011. NASA contractor Orbital ATK lost a station
cargo shipment during a botched launch last year. Privately
owned Space Exploration Technologies and Japan also fly
freighters to the station, a $100 billion research laboratory
that flies about 250 miles (418 km) above Earth.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Ted
Botha)