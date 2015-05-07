By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla May 7 A Russian spaceship on
a failed cargo run to the International Space Station is falling
fast and expected to hit Earth's atmosphere and burn up late on
Thursday, satellite tracking websites showed.
The Progress-59 freighter was launched on April 28 from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, but never made to the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250
miles (418 km) above Earth.
Ground controllers lost contact with the capsule, which was
loaded with more than three tons of food, fuel and supplies for
the station's six-member crew, shortly after it separated from
the upper-stage of its Soyuz launcher.
The tumbling spacecraft is expected to be tugged back into
Earth's atmosphere around 9:36 p.m. EDT on Thursday (0136 GMT
Friday) as it passes over China, the U.S. Air Force's
contractor-operated Space-Track.org website showed.
Another prediction by the Russian space agency Roscosmos
shows the capsule falling out of orbit between 6:13 p.m. EDT and
9:51 p.m. EDT on Thursday (2213 GMT and 0151 GMT Friday).
The spaceship and its cargo should incinerate in the
atmosphere, Roscosmos said in a statement.
"Only a few small pieces of structural elements could reach
the planet's surface" - similar to what happens at the end of
routine Progress cargo missions, Roscosmos added.
Russia has flow 62 Progress spacecraft to the station to
deliver modules and cargo, two of which have not been
successful.
Various versions of the Progress freighters have been flying
since 1978, supporting previous Soviet-era stations including
Salyut 6, Salyut 7 and Mir.
The capsules are designed to burn up in the atmosphere after
delivering their cargo.
The United States hired privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, and Orbital ATK to fly cargo to
the station after the space shuttles were retired in 2011.
SpaceX so far has flown one test flight and six operational
missions to the station for NASA, all successfully.
In October 2014, on its fourth flight to the station,
Orbital's Antares rocket exploded after liftoff, claiming a
Cygnus cargo ship.
NASA is weighing proposals from SpaceX, Orbital, Boeing
, Lockheed Martin and privately owned Sierra
Nevada Corp for follow-on station resupply contracts. Awards are
expected in June.
Europe flew five ATV freighters to the station, all
successfully, but has no plans to fly any more. Japan is
preparing for its fifth HTV cargo flight in August.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)