* System described as cellphone tower in the sky
* Part of a five-year satellite network
* Network to cost U.S. military over $5.3 billion
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 24 An unmanned
Atlas 5 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
on Friday carrying the first satellite in a new military network
designed to give cellphone-like 3G communications to troops on
the move.
The 20-foot(6-metre)tall Atlas 5 rocket, the most powerful
launcher in the U.S. inventory, lifted off at 5:15 p.m. EST
(2215 GMT), darting through sunny skies as it soared over the
Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Navy's first Mobile User Objective
System satellite into orbit.
The spacecraft, called MUOS-1, is part of a planned
five-satellite network that will operate like cellphone towers
in space to significantly boost communications capacity for the
U.S. military and partner countries, including, for the first
time, UHF satellite communications for mobile users.
"Right now, our units have to be sitting in one place,
stationary, with antenna up pointing straight at a satellite to
be able to use narrow-band satcom (satellite communications),"
program manager Paul Ghyzel told reporters before the launch.
"As we bring MUOS online, we bring up the capability that
allows them to move around the battle space and be able to
continue communicating beyond line-of-sight (of the satellite),"
he said.
The system is "basically like a cellphone tower in the sky,"
added Mark Pasquale, MUOS program manager and vice president
with satellite builder Lockheed Martin.
"You can think of the handheld user terminals as robust,
rugged smartphones," he said.
MUOS voice, video and data services will be available to
users whether they are in vehicles, ships, submarines, aircraft
or simply on foot, though that cell phone-like capability
probably won't come until next summer.
General Dynamics C4 Systems, the prime contractor for
the handheld user terminals, is still working on the technology
needed to communicate with MUOS' 3G-like system. Until then,
users can tap the satellite's heritage narrow-band
communications system, which is similar to what is currently
aboard the Navy's aging UFH Follow-on satellites.
Overall, MUOS is designed to provide military users 10 times
more communications capability over existing systems, including
simultaneous voice, video and data.
Weighing nearly 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg), MUOS-1 is the
heaviest satellite launched to date by an Atlas rocket, which is
built and flown by United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
The MUOS network, including launch vehicles, will cost the
U.S. military more than $5.3 billion.