* Partnership allows Australia to use communications network
* Canada, four other countries paying for future satellite
* Launch set for 8:29 p.m. EDT/0029 Thursday GMT
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 7 An unmanned Delta 4
rocket was poised for launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station on Wednesday to put a communications satellite into
orbit for the U.S. military and its partners, including
Australia, which paid for the spacecraft and launch services.
Liftoff of the sixth Wideband Global Satcom, or WGS,
spacecraft was scheduled for 8:29 p.m. EDT (0029 GMT).
The orbital network is used to relay television broadcasts,
video conferences, images and other high-bandwidth data to and
from ships, aircraft, ground forces, operations centers, the
U.S. Department of State, the White House and select partners
worldwide.
"These satellites provide tremendous operational
flexibility," Dave Madden, director of military satellite
communications at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems
Center, told reporters during a conference call.
"A Navy ship can be operating in X-band ... and communicate
with someone else operating with a Ka-band terminal, and
vice-versa. The satellite does that conversion for them. That
way we can cross-talk across the services and across
capabilities," Madden said.
X-band and Ka-band refer to parts of the electromagnetic
spectrum used to relay communication signals.
In an unusual partnering arrangement with the U.S. Air
Force, Australia paid $707 million for Boeing to build
the satellite and for United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Boeing and Lockheed Martin to put it into orbit.
In exchange, Australia can use a percentage of the WGS
network through 2029, when its 22-year agreement with the Air
Force expires.
"This sharing of resources is very consistent with what the
Department of Defense wants to do to form stronger coalitions
with our allied partnerships, to share costs of operations,"
Madden said. "It really helps all parties."
The Air Force has a similar agreement in place with Canada,
Denmark, Luxemburg, Netherlands and New Zealand, which are
banding together to pay for the ninth WGS spacecraft.
The U.S. military currently is seeking one or more partners
to finance follow-on satellites, Madden said.
Wednesday's launch comes three months after the fifth WGS
satellite reached orbit. The first spacecraft in the
constellation, WGS-1, was launched in October 2007, followed by
WGS-2 and -3, in 2009. Those satellites, designated Block 1,
cost a combined $800 million.
The first Block 2 satellite, WGS-4, was launched in January
2012. It and WGS-5 and -6 cost a combined $1.2 billion. The next
group of four satellites, currently in production, will cost
some $1.6 billion, the Air Force said.
