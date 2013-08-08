* Partnership allows Australia to use communications network
* Canada, four other countries paying for future satellite
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 7 An unmanned Delta 4
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida on Wednesday carrying a communications satellite for the
U.S. military and its partners, including Australia, which paid
for the spacecraft and launch services.
The Delta rocket, topped with the sixth Wideband Global
Satcom, or WGS, spacecraft lifted off at 8:29 p.m. EDT (0029
GMT) and soared out over the Atlantic Ocean, illuminated by the
setting sun, as it headed into space.
The WGS network is used to relay television broadcasts,
video conferences, images and other high-bandwidth data to and
from ships, aircraft, ground forces, operations centers, the
U.S. Department of State, the White House and select partners
worldwide.
"These satellites provide tremendous operational
flexibility," Dave Madden, director of military satellite
communications at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems
Center, told reporters during a conference call.
"A Navy ship can be operating in X-band ... and communicate
with someone else operating with a Ka-band terminal, and
vice-versa. The satellite does that conversion for them. That
way we can cross-talk across the services and across
capabilities," Madden said.
X-band and Ka-band refer to parts of the electromagnetic
spectrum used to relay communication signals.
In an unusual partnering arrangement with the U.S. Air
Force, Australia paid $707 million for Boeing to build
the satellite and for United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Boeing and Lockheed Martin to put it into orbit.
Australia's tab also covers some operational expenses.
In exchange, Australia can use a percentage of the WGS
network through 2029, when its 22-year agreement with the Air
Force expires.
"This sharing of resources is very consistent with what the
Department of Defense wants to do to form stronger coalitions
with our allied partnerships, to share costs of operations,"
Madden said. "It really helps all parties."
The Air Force has a similar agreement in place with Canada,
Denmark, Luxemburg, Netherlands and New Zealand, which are
banding together to pay for the ninth WGS spacecraft.
The U.S. military currently is seeking one or more partners
to finance follow-on satellites, Madden said.
Wednesday's launch came three months after the fifth WGS
satellite reached orbit. The first spacecraft in the
constellation, WGS-1, was launched in October 2007, followed by
WGS-2 and -3, in 2009. Those satellites, designated Block 1,
cost a combined $800 million.
The first Block 2 satellite, WGS-4, was launched in January
2012. It and WGS-5 and -6 cost a combined $1.2 billion. The next
group of four satellites, currently in production, will cost
some $1.6 billion, the Air Force said.