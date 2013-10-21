By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 21 A European
satellite that spent four years mapping Earth's gravity ran out
of fuel on Monday and will plunge back into the atmosphere in
about two weeks, officials said.
The Gravity field and steady-state Ocean Circulation
Explorer, or GOCE, had been operating about 139 miles (224 km)
above Earth - lower than any other science satellite - to map
variations in the planet's gravity.
"We have obtained the most accurate gravity data ever
available to scientists," Volker Liebig, the European Space
Agency's Earth observation programs director, said in a
statement. "The outcome is fantastic."
With its onboard supply of xenon fuel depleted, GOCE will
re-enter the atmosphere in about two weeks, the European Space
Agency said on its website on Monday.
Most of the 1.2-ton (1,100-kg) satellite will burn up during
its fiery descent. But up to 50 or so fragments - 25 percent of
the spacecraft's mass - are likely to hit the ground or splash
into an ocean.
"When and where these parts might land cannot yet be
predicted, but the affected area will be narrowed down closer to
the time of re-entry," the space agency said.
The uncertainty is due to constant changes in the upper
atmosphere, which is strongly influenced by solar activity.
The agency will periodically update re-entry predictions and
issue warning to populations if necessary, officials said.
With two-thirds of the planet covered by water and vast
areas sparsely populated, the risk to human life or property is
considered extremely low, they said.
In September 2011, NASA's 6.5-ton (5,900-kg) Upper
Atmosphere Research Satellite plunged back to Earth, followed a
month later by Germany's X-ray ROSAT telescope. Russia's failed
14-ton (12,700-kg) Phobos-Grunt Mars probe re-entered the
atmosphere in January 2012.
NASA said that over the past 50 years, an average of one
tracked piece of orbital debris fell back to Earth each day.
"No serious injury or significant property damage caused by
re-entering debris has been confirmed," NASA said.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Xavier Briand)