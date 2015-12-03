(Corrects first paragraph Colorado-based startup, from
Maryland)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 3 A Colorado-based
startup developing a satellite network to predict weather using
radio signals will launch its first two spacecraft on an Indian
rocket, the company said on Thursday.
Privately owned PlanetiQ signed a contract with Antrix Corp
Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research
Organization, to launch the pair of satellites in late 2016.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
PlanetiQ plans to build and operate a constellation of 12
miniature satellites that monitor GPS and other navigational
radio signals passing through Earth's atmosphere.
The signals change as they travel through different
temperatures, pressures and levels of humidity, and the data can
be incorporated into computer programs that predict local and
regional weather and monitor changes in the global climate.
PlanetiQ is among a handful of companies looking to exploit
a growing demand for weather data for commercial and government
use. With the 12 satellites in orbit, PlanetiQ expects to
measure the atmosphere about 34,000 times a day worldwide at
altitudes between 650 feet (200 meters) above ground all the way
into the ionosphere.
In 2013, agrochemical company Monsanto paid nearly $1
billion for the Climate Corporation, which produces apps of
field-level weather, soil and crop data.
Planet iQ's satellites will be positioned about 497 miles
(800 km) above the planet and inclined about 98 degrees relative
north and south of the equator. From that vantage point,
PlanetiQ satellites will track radio signals from the U.S.
Global Positioning System, Russia's Glasnoss, China's BeiDou and
Europe's Galileo satellites as they pass through the atmosphere.
"The data is similar to that collected by weather balloons,
but more accurate, more frequent and on a global scale,"
PlanetiQ said. The remaining 10 satellites are expected to fly
in 2017.
"We are considering all secondary launch opportunities,
though (we) are looking at only polar orbits now with higher
altitudes preferred," PlanetiQ Chief Executive Chris McCormick
wrote in an email to Reuters.
GeoOptics and Spire are two other startups planning to build
and operate fleets of low-orbiting satellites equipped with
so-called GPS radio occultation sensors. Tempus Global Data and
HySpecIQ intend to fly a different type technology, called
hyperspectral imaging, to collect similar atmospheric data.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz)