By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 15 Richard Branson's
Virgin Group and Qualcomm Inc will invest in a venture
to build and fly a constellation of 648 satellites that can
provide high-speed, global Internet access, company officials
said on Thursday.
Some of the spacecraft will be launched by Virgin's
spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, which is developing a
satellite-delivery service called LauncherOne, as well as a
fleet of passenger suborbital vehicles, called SpaceSpaceTwo.
Virgin Galactic's first spaceship was destroyed during a
fatal test flight last year.
WorldVu Satellites Limited, now operating as OneWeb, is
currently reviewing proposals from potential manufacturers,
company founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Wyler said in a
phone interview on Thursday.
The constellation, which is will cost between $1.5 billion
and $2 billion, is intended to provide high-speed Internet and
telephone services worldwide.
OneWeb's spacecraft will weigh less than 300 pounds (136 kg)
and be positioned in orbits roughly 750 miles (1,207 km) above
the Earth. The company already has been allotted use of a part
of the radio spectrum for Internet services.
"The OneWeb system will extend the networks of mobile
operators globally, enabling them to provide coverage to rural
and remote areas," the company said in a statement.
OneWeb intends to partner with local operators to provide
Internet access.
"Imagine the possibilities for the 3 billion people in hard
to reach areas who are currently not connected," Branson said in
a statement.
"We are pleased to join Virgin as an initial investor, and
we look forward to helping fund initial technical feasibility
work for the satellite system," added Qualcomm Executive
Chairman Paul Jacobs.
Wyler declined to disclose how much London-based Virgin and
California-based Qualcomm are investing in OneWeb. Branson and
Jacobs will join OneWeb's board of directors.
Before starting OneWeb, Wyler co-founded another satellite
venture, O3b Networks, and briefly worked at Google
on another project to beam internet access from space.
(Editing By David Adams and Alan Crosby)