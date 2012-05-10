* ATK pairs shuttle boosters with NASA-developed capsule
* Partners include Astrium, Lockheed Martin
* NASA plans to award new design contracts this summer
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 9 Two of NASA's prime
contractors are teaming with Europe's Astrium to develop a
commercial space taxi built from shuttle heritage booster
rockets and a prototype NASA spaceship originally designed as an
alternative to the deep-space Orion capsule, the companies
announced on Wednesday.
The system, known as Liberty, is among at least four
contenders for the next phase of NASA's so-called Commercial
Crew program, scheduled to be awarded this summer.
Since the retirement of the space shuttles last year, the
United States is dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the
International Space Station, a $100 billion laboratory that
circles about 240 miles (386 km) above Earth. The fare is more
than $60 million per person.
NASA hopes to buy rides instead from U.S. companies
beginning in 2017.
The U.S. space agency currently is funding space taxi design
work at four firms - Boeing, Space Exploration
Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corp, and Blue Origin, a startup
owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.
NASA is reviewing bids for at least two, 21-month integrated
design contracts, valued at $300 million to $500 million apiece.
ATK, which built the space shuttle booster rockets,
teamed with Astrium, an EADS company that is one of the
manufacturers of Europe's Ariane 5 rockets, to bid for NASA
space taxi development funds last year but was not selected. The
company continued to work on the project with its own funding,
said Kent Rominger, a five-time shuttle astronaut who now serves
as an ATK vice president and Liberty program manager.
ATK's new proposal adds a composite seven-person capsule, a
launch escape system, propulsion module, avionics, an operations
plan and other components for a complete space launch system.
Rominger said Liberty could be ready to fly crew to the
station in 2015 for less than what Russia charges for rides in
its Soyuz capsules.
The Liberty rocket's first stage would be an extended space
shuttle booster rocket, a design originally developed under
NASA's now-canceled Ares 1 rocket program.
Liberty's second-stage engine would be provided by Astrium.
The newly announced capsule, also named Liberty, is a composite
spaceship developed by NASA as a potential alternative to the
Orion deep-space capsule.
Lockheed Martin, NASA's prime contractor for Orion,
is a partner in the Liberty program. ATK was on NASA's design
team for the composite alternative.
“"As a taxpayer, I want to get the best value out of what
I've invested into our government. For example, Ares 1 (rocket
program) was canceled, so to now pick up where the government
left off is a very smart thing to do. It brings us the best
value as a nation," Rominger told Reuters.
Liberty would fly from one of the space shuttle launch pads
at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Depending on funding,
test flights could begin in 2014.
Rominger said the capsules, which would parachute to a water
landing, are designed to fly up to 10 times.
In addition to carrying seven astronauts, the rocket and
capsule could carry cargo to and from the space station, as well
as be used for satellite launches and other missions.
Rominger declined to say how much ATK and its partners have
spent developing the Liberty system so far.