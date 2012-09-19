* Ship flew 25 missions, including 12 to build space station
* Sunrise farewell as spaceship leaves Florida for last time
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 19 Riding piggyback
atop a 747 jet, the space shuttle Endeavour left its Florida
home port for the last time on Wednesday, heading to California
to begin a new mission as a museum exhibit.
After waiting two days for weather to clear, the specially
modified carrier jet sped down the shuttle's runway shortly
after dawn on Wednesday, the first leg of a planned three-day
trek to the west coast.
"There's sadness to it go, but the space shuttle program had
to end for us to move on to the next thing," said astronaut Greg
Chamitoff.
NASA retired its three-ship fleet last year after completing
the U.S. portion of the $100 billion International Space
Station, a permanently staffed research complex that flies about
250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
The agency is developing a new spaceship and rocket that can
fly astronauts to the moon, asteroids and eventually to Mars.
Russia now flies NASA astronauts to the station, at a cost of
more than $65 million a seat. NASA hopes to buy rides from
commercial companies beginning in 2017.
Endeavour was built as a replacement ship for Challenger,
the shuttle lost in a 1986 launch accident that killed seven
astronauts. It went on to fly 25 missions, including 12 to build
and outfit the space station.
It flew the first assembly mission, carrying up the Unity
connecting node, which was attached to the Russian Zarya base
module.
"It's hard to believe it was 14 years ago," said Kenendy
Space Center Director Bob Cabana, a former astronaut who
commanded NASA's first station assembly flight in 1998.
Endeavour is the second of NASA's three surviving shuttles
to be sent to a museum. Discovery, NASA's oldest surviving
shuttle, is now on display at the Smithsonian Institution's
Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center outside Washington.
Atlantis, which flew NASA's 135th and final shuttle mission
in July 2011, will be towed down the road to the Kennedy Space
Center Visitor Complex in November.
NASA lost a fourth shuttle, Columbia, in another fatal
accident in 2003. That shuttle as not replaced.
Endeavour will be headed to the California Science Center in
Los Angeles.