EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., Sept 20 The
space shuttle Endeavour, carried piggyback atop a Boeing 747
jumbo jet, landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on
Thursday after a cross-country trip to Los Angeles to begin its
final mission as a museum exhibit.
The 747 carrying the newly retired spaceship touched down
safely shortly before 1 p.m. (4 p.m. EDT) at Edwards, located in
the Mojave Desert north of Los Angeles.
The sprawling base was originally the primary landing site
for NASA's shuttle program before the space agency built a
landing facility for the orbiters at the Kennedy Space Center in
Florida. Edwards then became the principal backup landing site
for the shuttle program in case of bad weather at Cape
Canaveral.
Endeavour is scheduled to take off for its final ferry
flight again on Friday, and the final airborne journey of the
entire space shuttle fleet, headed for Los Angeles International
Airport.
The 75-ton (68-tonne) spacecraft will then undergo
preparations to be moved 12 miles (19 km) through city streets
from the airport to its permanent home at the California Science
Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the shuttle will be put on
public display starting Oct. 30.
Added to the shuttle fleet after Challenger was destroyed by
an accidental explosion that killed seven astronauts in 1986,
Endeavour has flown 25 missions in space and logged nearly 123
million miles (198 million km) in flight during 4,671 orbits.
NASA retired its shuttle fleet last year after completing
the U.S. portion of the $100 billion International Space
Station, a permanently staffed research complex that is owned by
15 nations and orbits about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
