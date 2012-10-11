* Endeavour headed for final destination at L.A. museum
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 The retired space shuttle
Endeavour was getting set on Thursday for a road trip unlike any
of its previous journeys, one that will see it crawl through the
streets of Los Angeles instead of hurtling through the solitary
reaches of space.
Endeavour will nose out of Los Angeles International Airport
at about 2 a.m. on Friday as it begins a two-day ground journey
atop a massive wheeled transporter to its final resting place at
the California Science Center on the edge of downtown.
"It's a working piece of American history. It's a fantastic
technical innovation. It represents the very best, I think, of
what people can do when they decide to cooperate and do good
things," said Ken Phillips, aerospace curator at the science
center, where the hulking craft will go on public display.
The California Science Center beat out a number of other
institutions when NASA chose it as the permanent home for the
80-ton winged spaceship that flew from 1992 to 2011.
Endeavour has hop-scotched across the country from Cape
Canaveral, Florida, on the back of a modified Boeing 747.
Spectators have cheered and wept at the sight of the space
vehicle, which was taken out of service due to the historic end
of the NASA shuttle program that began with a launch in 1981.
Endeavour has been parked at Los Angeles International
Airport since Sept. 21, when it arrived there after a ceremonial
piggyback flight around California.
Workers have felled 400 curbside trees along Endeavour's
12-mile land path to ease its road journey. The California
Science Center will plant more than 1,000 trees along the route
in place of those uprooted.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry said that when the
Endeavour flew over the city last month, she and her colleagues
ran up to the roof of City Hall where they watched it with tears
in their eyes.
STAR AT A RALLY
Perry said she remained apprehensive about the road journey,
when she said Endeavour will pass through intersections with as
little as 6 inches (15 cm) of clearance. She also anticipates
large crowds along the way.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the space
shuttle come down your neighborhood street," Perry said. "How
often does that happen?"
Los Angeles police plan to begin closing streets as early as
10 p.m. on Thursday to prepare for what organizers are calling
"Mission 26," in reference to the shuttle's 25 previous missions
into space.
Soon after rolling out of the Los Angeles airport, the
shuttle will pass through the nearby city of Inglewood where on
Saturday morning it will be star in a massive rally outside an
arena where the Los Angeles Lakers once played.
Later that day, it will stop at a shopping mall in south Los
Angeles where officials will speak and a dance academy started
by "Fame" actress Debbie Allen will perform.
Once it finally arrives at the California Science Center, it
will be put on display for the public in a hanger-style metal
structure to protect it from the elements, Phillips said. But
that is only temporary.
The California Science Center plans to build a pavilion
around the shuttle that will open in 2017 with Endeavour
standing vertically in the middle of it, Phillips said.
The other space ships from the shuttle program also each
have a home. The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., has Discovery,
New York has its own museum for the Intrepid and the Kennedy
Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida has Atlantis.
"We have enjoyed the space shuttles, at least working here
at NASA, and it's time now to let the public enjoy seeing the
shuttle first-hand, getting an up-close look at it," NASA
spokeswoman Lisa Malone said.
