By Laila Kearney
| March 19
March 19 Fierce solar blasts that could have
badly damaged electrical grids and disabled satellites in space
narrowly missed Earth in 2012, U.S. researchers said on
Wednesday.
The bursts would have wreaked havoc on the Earth's magnetic
field, matching the severity of the 1859 Carrington event, the
largest solar magnetic storm ever reported on the planet. That
blast knocked out the telegraph system across the United States,
according to University of California, Berkeley research
physicist Janet Luhmann.
"Had it hit Earth, it probably would have been like the big
one in 1859, but the effect today, with our modern technologies,
would have been tremendous," Luhmann said in a statement.
A 2013 study estimated that a solar storm like the
Carrington Event could take a $2.6 trillion bite out of the
current global economy.
Massive bursts of solar wind and magnetic fields, shot into
space on July 23, 2012, would have been aimed directly at Earth
if they had happened nine days earlier, Luhmann said.
The bursts from the sun, called coronal mass ejections,
carried southward magnetic fields and would have clashed with
Earth's northward field, causing a shift in electrical currents
that could have caused electrical transformers to burst into
flames, Luhmann said. The fields also would have interfered with
global positioning system satellites.
The event, detected by NASA's STEREO A spacecraft, is the
focus of a paper that was released in the journal Nature
Communications on Tuesday by Luhmann, China's State Key
Laboratory of Space Weather professor Ying Liu and their
colleagues.
Although coronal mass injections can happen several times a
day during the sun's most active 11-year cycle, the blasts are
usually small or weak compared to the 2012 and 1859 events, she
said.
Luhmann said that by studying images captured by the
sun-observing spacecraft, scientists can better understand
coronal mass injections and predict solar magnetic storms in the
future.
"We have the opportunity to really look closely at one of
these events in all of its glory and look at why in this
instance was so extreme," Luhmann said.
