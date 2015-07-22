By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 22 A Russian Soyuz
rocket carrying a three-man crew bound for the International
Space Station blasted off on Wednesday from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
The 16-story rocket lifted off at 5:02 p.m. EDT (2102 GMT)
to deliver veteran Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and rookie
astronauts Kjell Lindgren with NASA and Japan's Kimiya Yui into
orbit. They are due to reach the station, a $100 billion
research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above
Earth, at 10:46 p.m. EDT (0246 GMT).
The trio had been set to fly in May, but Russia delayed the
mission after a botched launch of a similar Soyuz rocket on
April 28. That accident stranded a Progress cargo ship in an
orbit too low to reach the station. Nine days later, the
capsule, loaded with three tons of equipment and supplies, fell
back into Earth's atmosphere and was incinerated.
Accident investigators determined that the Progress failed
to separate properly from the Soyuz rocket's third-stage engine.
The Soyuz returned to flight on July 3, successfully launching a
replacement load of cargo to the station.
"We're confident in the rocket ... we're all very excited to
launch," Lindgren, 42, told a pre-launch news conference.
Two U.S. companies that fly cargo to the station under
contract with the U.S. space agency also lost capsules after
recent failed launches. Privately owned SpaceX and Orbital ATK
remain grounded following accidents last month and in
October 2014, respectively.
A fourth station resupply line is operated by Japan, which
is scheduled to fly again in August.
"It's certainly no fun to see several of the cargo vehicles
undergo mishaps," Lindgren said. "It underscores the difficulty
of this industry and ... how unforgiving the space environment
is."
The arrival of Lindgren, Kononenko, 51, and Yui, 45, will
return the space station to a full six-member crew for the first
time in six weeks.
"We look forward to seeing them," U.S. station flight
engineer Scott Kelly said during an inflight interview on
Tuesday.
Kelly and Russia's Mikhail Kornienko are participating in
the station's first year-long duration mission. Also aboard is
veteran cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, the current station
commander.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)