CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 28 Test pilots at the
helm of a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship that crashed last
year were unaware of the catastrophic consequences of unlocking
the craft's moveable tail section too early because of poor
training, investigators probing the fatal accident said on
Tuesday.
The premature unlocking of SpaceShipTwo's hinged tail
triggered a midair breakup of the ship during its fourth powered
test flight on Oct. 31 over California's Mojave Desert, the
National Transportation Safety Board has determined.
Scaled Composites, a company the developed the craft and
employed its test crew, provided inadequate training to co-pilot
Michael Alsbury, who unlocked the tail, and pilot Peter Siebold,
the NTSB said during a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Scaled, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corp,
should have informed the crew of what could happen to the craft
when the tail section was unlocked prematurely.
"Scaled did not consider that a pilot would induce that kind
of failure," lead investigator Lorenda Ward said during the
hearing, monitored via webcast.
Scaled designed the two-pilot, six-passenger vehicle, for
Virgin Galactic, a U.S. offshoot of Richard Branson's
London-based Virgin Group.
The craft was the first of a planned fleet of five vehicles
that Virgin eventually expects to use to fly passengers on
short, suborbital flights into space at altitudes of about 62
miles (100 km). It has already sold about 700 tickets for rides
that cost $250,000 each.
The Spaceship Company, a Virgin-owned operation based in
Mojave, has taken over construction of SpaceShipTwo vehicles
from Scaled. Test flights of its new ship are scheduled to begin
before the end of the year.
Alsbury, 39, an experienced test pilot, died in the accident,
while Siebold, 43, managed to parachute to safety.
Both pilots worked for Scaled Composites.
The tail section is designed to rotate to allow the vehicle
to re-enter the atmosphere with its heat-shielded belly down no
matter what its original orientation. It is designed to be
unlocked by one of the pilots after the ship is supersonic,
traveling at about Mach 1.4, or 1.4 times the speed of sound.
Alsbury unlocked the tail section when the spaceship was
traveling at less than Mach 1.
Virgin's spaceships will now include a mechanism to prevent
pilots from unlocking moveable tail sections too early, the
company wrote in an report to the NTSB that was released on
Tuesday.
