(Adds details on water leak, end of spacewalk)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 25 Two U.S. astronauts
finished a 6-1/2-hour spacewalk on Wednesday to prepare parking
spots for new commercial space taxis then discovered water had
leaked into a spacesuit helmet, a problem that led to the
near-drowning of another astronaut in 2013, officials said.
Unlike the 2013 incident, astronaut Terry Virts was not in
any danger, said NASA mission commentator Rob Navias.
Virts discovered a small amount of water was floating in his
helmet after he and spacewalk partner Barry "Butch" Wilmore had
returned to the station's airlock following a successful outing.
"I really can't see any immediate danger," station flight
engineer Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy radioed to ground
control teams at Mission Control in Houston.
In July 2013, NASA hastily aborted a spacewalk when the
helmet worn by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano began filling
with water. By the time he returned to the airlock, his vision
was blocked and communications equipment had stopped working.
NASA suspended spacewalks while engineers searched for the
cause of the problem.
Engineers do not yet know why Virts' helmet leaked, nor if
the issue is related to the previous problem, Navias said.
NASA managers plan to meet on Friday to decide whether to
proceed with Sunday's outing, he added,
During Wednesday's spacewalk, the astronauts removed a cover
protecting the space shuttle's docking port, one of two sites
being reconfigured for new spaceships under development by
Boeing and Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
The work paves the way for the arrival later this year of
two international docking port adapters, which will be installed
during four more spacewalks NASA plans in 2015.
The spacewalkers finished routing two power and data cables
on Wednesday then greased the grapple fixture at the end of the
station's robot arm.
They also prepared the Tranquility connecting node for the
September arrival of an experimental inflatable habitat built by
privately owned Bigelow Aerospace. Sunday's spacewalk is devoted
to setting up a new communications system for the visiting
vehicles.
The station, a partnership of 15 nations, is a collection of
laboratories and platforms for materials and life science
experiments, Earth studies, physics and other investigations
that take advantage of the microgravity environment and unique
vantage point of space. The Russian space agency Roscosmos said
on Tuesday it would remain part of the international outpost
until 2024, a four-year extension proposed by the United States.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)