By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 28 Two U.S. astronauts
wrapped up nearly seven hours of electrical work and maintenance
chores outside the International Space Station on Wednesday,
part of an ongoing upgrade to prepare the outpost for new
commercial space taxis.
Station commander Scott Kelly and flight engineer Kjell
Lindgren left the station's airlock around 8:30 a.m. Eastern
time (1230 GMT), the first spacewalk for both astronauts.
NASA had hoped to have the station outfitted with two new
berthing slips before the end of the year so that commercial
space taxis under development by Boeing and privately
owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, would have
places to park.
But the first docking adapter was lost in a botched SpaceX
Dragon cargo run in June.
"We haven't been able to do everything we hoped we would,"
Kenneth Todd, station operations integration manager, told
reporters last week.
Still, NASA expects to have the docking ports ready before
Boeing and SpaceX are ready to begin test flights of their
crewed capsules in 2017, Todd added.
Picking up work from NASA's last spacewalks nearly eight
months ago, Kelly and Lindgren set up electrical and data cables
that will be needed for the new docking ports.
The first docking adapter now is expected to reach the
station in early 2016.
NASA is working on getting a replacement for the equipment
lost in June and hopes to have it aboard the station in April
2017, Todd said.
Kelly and Lindgren also installed a thermal cover on the
station's $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer particle
detector, a multinational experiment intended to shed light on
dark matter, cosmic rays and other high-energy phenomena.
The cover will better protect the instrument against the
temperature extremes in space, which scientists hope will
prolong its life.
The spacewalkers also lubricated the station's robotic arm.
Kelly and Lindgren are slated for a second outing on Nov. 6 to
reconfigure one of the station's cooling systems.
The station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies
about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, is expected to remain
operational until at least 2024.
The station, which is owned by a partnership of 15 nations,
has been continuously staffed by rotating crews of astronauts
and cosmonauts for 15 years.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams, Bill Rigby
and Marguerita Choy)