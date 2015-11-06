By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 6 Two U.S. astronauts
spent nearly eight hours spacewalking outside the International
Space Station on Friday, grappling with an escape of potentially
hazardous ammonia as they switched out a cooling system, NASA
said.
Station commander Scott Kelly and flight engineer Kjell
Lindgren left the station's airlock around 6:30 a.m. EST (1030
GMT) for what turned out to be a spacewalk lasting nearly eight
hours.
A few flakes of ammonia escaped when the cooling system was
being recharged, but posed no threat to the astronauts and
required no decontamination before they returned to the station,
said NASA mission commentator Rob Navias.
Kelly and Lindgren disconnected a spare cooling system which
had been used since 2012 to circumvent an ammonia leak in one of
the station's eight primary cooling loops.
The leak persisted, and in May 2013 another pair of
astronauts replaced a faulty pump, fixing the problem.
During Friday's spacewalk, the primary cooling system was
recharged with ammonia and put back into service. NASA had hoped
to pack away the spare, but Kelly and Lindgren ran out of time
to fold and cover its extended radiator panels.
NASA spokesman Dan Huot said that work likely would be
rescheduled for a future spacewalk. No more space walks are
scheduled for 2015.
NASA had to scrap plans this year to outfit the station with
two new parking spots for commercial space taxis under
development by Boeing and privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies, known as SpaceX.
The first docking adapter was destroyed during a botched
SpaceX cargo run in June. A second adapter is now due to fly
aboard another SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule next year.
Spacewalks to continue preparing the station for the new
spaceships are expected to resume as early as January, Huot
said.
(Editing by David Adams and Christian Plumb)