Aug 19 Two NASA astronauts left the
International Space Station on Friday for a 6-1/2-hour spacewalk
to install a parking spot for upcoming commercial space taxis,
which will end U.S. reliance on Russia for rides to the orbiting
outpost.
Station commander Jeff Williams and flight engineer Kate
Rubins floated outside the station's airlock at about 8:15 a.m.
EDT (1215 GMT) and headed toward the berthing slip once used by
NASA's now-retired space shuttles, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
"Great view," said Rubins, who is making her first
spacewalk.
Since grounding the shuttle fleet in 2011, the United States
has been dependent on Russia to ferry astronauts to and from the
space station, at a cost of more than $70 million per person.
During Friday's spacewalk, Williams and Rubins plan to
attach an adapter onto the shuttle's docking port that will
allow commercial space taxis under development by Space
Exploration Technologies and Boeing to park at the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250
miles (400 km) above Earth.
California-based SpaceX, owned and operated by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, plans to begin test flights of its new
passenger Dragon capsule to the station in 2017.
Boeing's debut flight of its CST-100 Starliner capsule is
expected in 2018.
NASA had hoped to have the first of two new docking ports
installed last year, but the equipment was destroyed during a
SpaceX cargo ship launch accident in June 2015.
A replacement docking port is under construction and
expected to be delivered to the station in early 2018.
