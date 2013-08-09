By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 8 Privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies won a two-flight contract to
launch a radar satellite network for Germany, the company
announced on Thursday.
German satellite manufacturers OHB-System AG and Astrium
GmbH selected the California-based firm, also known as SpaceX,
to launch a trio of spacecraft that comprise a radar
reconnaissance network for Germany's defense department.
The OHB-System's two smaller radar satellites will ride
together aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, while Astrium's larger
spacecraft will solo on a second Falcon booster. The launches
are targeted for 2018 and 2019.
The contract award is SpaceX's first for a European
government.
"We appreciate their confidence in SpaceX to reliably
deliver these satellites to orbit," SpaceX President and Chief
Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement.
The three-satellite constellation will replace a current
OHB-built, five-satellite orbital network.
The new contracts boost SpaceX's launch manifest to more
than 50 missions. The company's Falcon 9 rocket so far has flown
five times - all successfully - including three missions to
launch cargo capsules to the International Space Station for
NASA.
The privately owned firm, founded and operated by Internet
entrepreneur Elon Musk, also is competing to provide flight
services for NASA astronauts to and from the station, a
permanently staffed research outpost that flies about 250 miles
(402 km) above Earth.
The company's customers also include the U.S. military,
Canada, Thailand, Argentina, Taiwan and several commercially
owned and operated communication satellite operators including
Iridium, Intelsat SA, Orbcomm, Europe's SES, Hong Kong's Asia
Satellite Telecommunications and Israel's Space Communication
Ltd.
SpaceX currently flies from a leased and renovated launch
pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, located just south of
NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The firm plans its debut
launch from a second pad at California's Vandenberg Air Force
Base on Sept. 5.
The company also wants to take over maintenance and
operations of a moth-balled space shuttle launch pad in Florida
and is looking for a fourth launch site that would be
commercially owned and operated.
NASA also received a bid from privately owned Blue Origin, a
Kent, Washington-based startup owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, for the shuttle's launch pad. Blue Origin is proposing to
operate the pad as a multi-use facility for launching its own,
as well as its competitors' rockets.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Sandra Maler)