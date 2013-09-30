(Updates with details of flights, quotes)
* Older version had five successful flights
* Launches for NASA, commercial operators and military
pending
* Company has backlog of more than 50 missions
By Irene Klotz
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., Sept 29 An
unmanned Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Sunday
to test upgrades before commercial satellite launch services
begin later this year.
The 22-story rocket, built and flown by Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, soared off a newly refurbished, leased
launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Station at noon (1600 GMT).
The Falcon 9 blazed through clear blue skies out over the
Pacific Ocean, its water vapor trail visible even as the rocket
left the atmosphere.
"It went better than expected. It was incredibly smooth,"
SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk told Reuters after
the launch.
Nestled inside the rocket's new 17-foot (5-meter) diameter
nose cone was a small Canadian science satellite called Cassiope
that initially was to fly on SpaceX's now-discontinued Falcon 1
launcher in 2008.
"It's certainly a huge relief to have successfully delivered
Cassiope to orbit. It's been weighing on me quite heavily," Musk
said.
Cassiope, which is designed to monitor the space environment
around Earth and serve as a communications satellite, and five
secondary payloads were delivered into their intended orbits,
Musk told reporters on a conference call.
As an experiment, both of the rocket's two stages were
restarted during flight.
Musk is particularly interested in developing the technology
to fly the Falcon's first stage back to the launch site or have
it gently splash down in the water so its motors can be
recovered, refurbished and reflown. Currently, after delivering
their payloads into orbit, the boosters tumble back toward Earth
and essentially explode mid-air before crashing into the sea.
"The most revolutionary thing about the new Falcon 9 is the
potential ability to recover the boost phase, which is almost
three-quarters of the cost of the rocket," Musk said.
Neither engine restart test went perfectly, but engineers
were able to get enough data to plan on a demonstration flight
next year.
"The most important thing is we now believe we have all the
pieces of the puzzle," Musk said.
The upgraded Falcon 9 v1.1 has engines that are 60 percent
more powerful than previous versions, longer fuel tanks, new
avionics and software and other features intended to boost lift
capacity and simplify operations for commercial service.
Privately-owned SpaceX has contracts for more than 50
launches of its new Falcon 9 and planned Falcon Heavy rockets.
Ten of those missions are to fly cargo to the International
Space Station for NASA. The other customers are non-U.S.
government agencies and commercial satellite operators.
SpaceX also has two contracts for small U.S. Air Force
satellites but is looking to break the monopoly that United
Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing,
has on flying big military satellites as well.
SpaceX already has flown three Dragon capsules to the
station and made two other successful test flights with its
older version Falcons.
Falcon 9's next mission is to put a communications satellite
into orbit for SES World Skies. The launch is targeted for next
month from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
"We accomplished a lot today," Musk said. "We have a little
bit of work to do obviously, but all-in-all I think it's been a
great day."
(Editing by Paul Simao)