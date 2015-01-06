By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 6 A SpaceX rocket
launch from Florida was canceled because of a last-minute
technical glitch on Tuesday, delaying a cargo run to the
International Space Station and a pioneering attempt to fly the
discarded booster back to Earth, officials said.
The company, whose full name is Space Exploration
Technologies, was on track for a predawn liftoff of its 14th
Falcon rocket. The Falcon 9 carries a Dragon cargo ship filled
with supplies for the space station, a permanently staffed
research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above
Earth.
But with less than two minutes left on the countdown clock,
the launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was called off
when a computer detected a possible problem with a piece of
equipment in the rocket's upper-stage motor, said NASA launch
commentator George Diller.
Technical and weather-related delays are not uncommon.
If the latest problem can be found and fixed, the next
launch attempt could come on Friday at 5:09 a.m. EST/1009 GMT,
with the freighter reaching the station on Sunday.
Once the Dragon cargo ship is sent on its way to the
station, SpaceX intends to use the rocket's discarded 14-story
first stage for an unprecedented test. The booster will use
leftover fuel to relight some of its engines, breaking its fall
back through the atmosphere and positioning itself to touch down
on a 300-by-100-foot (91-by-30-meter) platform stationed off
Florida's east coast.
If successful, the test will mark a significant step in
SpaceX's quest to develop rockets that can be refurbished and
re-flown, slashing launch costs.
"This would have an impact on the entire industry," SpaceX
Vice President Hans Koenigsmann told reporters.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk previously
estimated the chance of a successful landing on the first try at
50 percent. "I pretty much made that up," Musk said in an
interview on Reddit a few hours before Tuesday's launch attempt.
"I have no idea."
The Dragon capsule is loaded with more than 5,100 pounds
(2,313 kg) of food, supplies and equipment. The station, which
supports rotating crews of six astronauts and cosmonauts, has a
four-to-six-month supply of such necessities, NASA station
program manager Mike Suffredini told reporters before Tuesday's
launch attempt.
The capsule also holds a fruit fly experiment designed for
immune system studies and an instrument to be mounted outside
the station to measure clouds and aerosols in Earth's
atmosphere.
NASA hired SpaceX, along with Orbital Sciences Corp
to fly cargo to the $100 billion station, a project of 15
nations, after the space shuttles were retired in 2011.
Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX already has made five
flights to the orbital outpost, including a test flight and four
of 12 planned operational missions under its $1.6 billion NASA
contract.
The privately owned company had hoped to fly again in
December, but delayed the mission after a routine prelaunch
firing of the main engines shut down early. That problem has
since been resolved, SpaceX said.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)