By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it was close to certifying a second company to launch
military and intelligence satellites into space, and announced a
review of the process used to vet new entrants.
Currently, the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, is the only
company certified to launch large military and intelligence
satellites.
Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, commander of the Air
Force Space and Missile Systems Center, said in a statement late
on Tuesday that the Air Force had missed a December deadline for
certification, but added that "a new entrant is close."
Greaves did not name the company, but the Air Force's top
military acquisition official said last year she was optimistic
privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, would
be certified to carry out launches.
The Air Force previously said it hoped to complete
certification in December so SpaceX could be eligible to compete
for the launch of a National Reconnaissance Office satellite, a
contract that was due to be awarded by Dec. 31.
No announcement has been made on which company will launch
that satellite and Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek declined
comment on when it will be made.
The Air Force also said it planned to reexamine its
certification process, developed in response to major failures
and which has resulted in 79 successful launches with no
failures since 1999.
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said the service was
committed to reintroducing competition into the Evolved
Expendable Launch Vehicle program, and seek ways to streamline
the process.
"I am directing a review of our new entrant certification
process by an independent team to capture the lessons learned so
we can enhance competition for launch services," James added.
SpaceX had no immediate comment on the statement.
