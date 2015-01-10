(Adds details on landing test)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Jan 10 An unmanned SpaceX
rocket blasted off on Saturday to deliver a cargo capsule to the
International Space Station, but narrowly failed a novel test
to land itself on a platform in the ocean, the company said.
"Rocket made it to drone spaceport ship, but landed hard.
Close, but no cigar this time," Elon Musk, founder and chief
executive, said on Twitter.
The returning rocket ran out of hydraulic fluid to operate
its steerable fins, Musk wrote later. "Upcoming flight already
has 50 percent more hydraulic fluid, so should have plenty of
margin for landing attempt next month," he added.
Space Exploration Technologies, the company's official name,
has been working to develop a rocket that can be easily
refurbished and reflown, potentially slashing launch costs.
NASA used to recover and reuse the space shuttle's twin
solid rocket boosters, which splashed down into the ocean under
parachutes. Recovery and refurbishment, however, was
time-consuming and expensive.
SpaceX's idea is to fly its rockets back to the launch site
and touch down on landing legs. Saturday's test was the first
time a Falcon 9 rocket attempted the touchdown on a platform in
the ocean, away from populated areas.
In addition to four landing legs, the rocket was outfitted
with four grid fins to stabilize the booster during its descent.
"Grid fins worked extremely well from hypersonic velocity to
subsonic, but ran out of hydraulic fluid right before landing,"
Musk wrote on Twitter.
The primary purpose of Saturday's launch, the 14th of a
Falcon 9 rocket, was to send a Dragon cargo ship on its way to
the space station, a $100-billion laboratory that flies about
260 miles (420 km) above Earth. It was expected to arrive on
Monday.
The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
in Florida. The discarded 14-story tall first-stage booster
apparently hit its target - a floating platform located about
200 miles (320 km) off the Florida coast - then broke into
pieces.
The Dragon capsule is loaded with more than 5,100 pounds
(2,300 kg) of food, supplies and equipment, including an
instrument to measure clouds and aerosols in Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo
to the station following the retirement of the space shuttles in
2011. However, the second firm, Orbital Sciences Corp
,was sidelined in October after its Antares rocket
exploded minutes after liftoff.
Saturday's launch was the fifth of 12 planned station
resupply missions by SpaceX under its $1.6 billion contract with
NASA.
