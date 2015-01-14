WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Deborah James on Wednesday said she was disappointed that SpaceX
was not certified to launch military and spy satellites by the
end of December as hoped, but said she was confident the company
would complete the process soon.
James told an event hosted by the Atlantic Council that the
Air Force remained committed to completing the certification
process as quickly as possible in order to introduce competition
to a market now dominated by United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co,
the Pentagon's two largest suppliers.
James said it was a question of "when, not if" the privately
held company Space Exploration Technologies would be certified
to compete to launch U.S. military satellites under the Evolved
Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)