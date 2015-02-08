(Updates with launch delay, adds quotes)
By Irene klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 8 Launch of a SpaceX
rocket with a U.S. weather satellite bound for deep space was
called off minutes before liftoff on Sunday due to a technical
problem, officials said.
Launch had been targeted for 6:10 p.m. EST (2310 GMT) from
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. But about 2.5
minutes before liftoff, a problem cropped up with an Air Force
radar system needed to track the rocket in flight.
The next opportunity to launch is 6:07 p.m. EST (2307 GMT) on
Monday, said NASA launch commentator Michael Curie.
The rocket carries the Deep Space Climate
Observatory, nicknamed DSCOVR, a partnership of NASA and the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
DSCOVR is expected to replace a 17-year-old satellite
monitoring for potentially dangerous solar storms. Tsunamis of
charged particles from the sun, called coronal mass ejections,
can disrupt GPS and other satellite signals, block radio
communications and impact electric power grids on Earth, NOAA
said.
"We think of DSCOVR as a weather buoy," NOAA administrator
and former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan said during a NASA launch
webcast.
"It senses first the blasts of solar wind and embedded
magnetic fields that are potentially going to wreak some havoc."
Following launch, DSCOVR will take more than three months to
reach its operational orbit around the sun, almost 1 million
miles (1.6 million) km inward from Earth.
The satellite's original mission, championed by then-Vice
President Al Gore, was to provide a near-continuous view of
Earth that would be distributed via the Internet in an attempt
to raise environmental awareness, much like the iconic Apollo 17
"Blue Marble" picture of Earth did in the early 1970s.
The satellite, then called Triana - and lampooned as
"GoreSat" - was due to launch on the ill-fated space shuttle
Columbia mission in 2003, but it was pulled from the manifest
and put into storage after President George H.W. Bush moved into
the White House.
A decade later, Triana was refurbished and reborn as the
DSCOVR solar observatory. In addition to instruments to study
the solar wind, it has two sensors for Earth science
observations, such as tracking volcanic plumes,
measuring ozone and monitoring droughts, flooding and fires.
The satellite also will take pictures of Earth every two
hours that will be posted on the Internet the next day,
fulfilling in part Gore's dream.
"The opportunity for every man, woman and child who lives on
the Earth to see their own home in the context of the whole
can add to our way of thinking about our relationship to the
Earth," Gore, who was at the Kennedy Space Center to watch the
launch, told reporters.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)